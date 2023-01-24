WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and another person was injured following two separate pitbull attacks this month. That’s according to a Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Friday, which said the first attack happened on January 17 in Pineview. A female was injured after being attacked by two dogs. Both dogs were quarantined for 10 days, per state law, to ensure rabies was not a factor in the attack, and both dogs were humanely euthanized after that period following the owner’s signing over of custody.

