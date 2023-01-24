ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon

UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say

MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped inmate found and back in police custody

UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
OGLETHORPE, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with Warner Robins homicide

UPDATE (1/24): Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Cooper. According to WRPD, 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan of Macon was arrested on January 18 and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. 22-year-old Tionne Beasley of Macon was arrested January 21s and is being charged...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Perry Police: Macon man arrested in connection with multiple entering autos

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with several entering autos. A Perry Police Department news release says 25-year-old Reshawn Brown is charged with the following:. 17 counts of entering automobile. 15 counts of criminal trespass. 2 counts of criminal damage of property. 1...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

2 separate dog attacks in Wilcox County leave 1 dead

WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and another person was injured following two separate pitbull attacks this month. That’s according to a Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Friday, which said the first attack happened on January 17 in Pineview. A female was injured after being attacked by two dogs. Both dogs were quarantined for 10 days, per state law, to ensure rabies was not a factor in the attack, and both dogs were humanely euthanized after that period following the owner’s signing over of custody.
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

60-year-old Georgia man shot and killed in his truck near Mrs. Winner’s in Macon

The News: A 60-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed inside his truck near the Mrs. Winner’s on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon. The Crime: Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot inside of a truck near the roadway just after noon Tuesday. When deputies and emergency services arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver seat.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Perry Dollar General employee charged with theft by taking

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dollar General employee was arrested Monday and charged with theft by taking after company officials accused her of making more than 150 fraudulent transactions that cost the company an estimated $80,000. That’s according to a Perry Police Department news release. which identified the employee...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
JONES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy