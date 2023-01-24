Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce standout Scholting commits to UNK
PIERCE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska football standout is staying in state to play at the next level. Pierce senior Abram Scholting announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he's committing to Nebraska-Kearney and new coach Ryan Held for his collegiate career. Scholting re-wrote a slew of records over the course...
News Channel Nebraska
'We've got to keep pushing': Norfolk girls basketball optimistic despite losses
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “We got to keep pushing,” said Norfolk girls basketball head coach Ben Ries. It hasn’t been the season the Norfolk girls basketball team had hoped for but Ries is staying optimistic. “Our team has been spot on with their attitude and effort,” Ries said....
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
News Channel Nebraska
LRHT holding trio of events throughout Wakefield over the next 30 days
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- A theatre in northeast Nebraska is hosting a wide variety of events over the next month. The Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield is holding two concerts and one murder mystery event over the next 30 days. This Thursday and Friday, Elvis impersonator Joseph Hall will be...
How does the snow this year to date compare to average?
Due to the our biggest snow in nearly 5 years happening last week, many are probably wondering how the snow this year is compared to average for the year, and also for the month of January.
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County
NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures Tuesday of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Transmission adapting to changing technology
Nebraska has adapted to a lot of change within the past few years, but one Norfolk business has been adapting for 50 years now. Norfolk Transmission just celebrated their 50th anniversary and has seen change unlike many other businesses. General Manager Ron Lingenfelter has been with NT for over 45...
How snowpack affects the Missouri River
Siouxland had our biggest snow in about 5 years on January 18th and 19th and there are substantial amounts of snow pack as a result.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities search for information on wanton waste
MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the person who they say dumped and wasted several hunted animals near Meadow Grove. Nebraska Conservation Office Jonathan Andreasen said the animals were dumped and not harvested. There were three deer, two ducks, a quail, a raccoon and a badger.
‘Wanton waste:’ Madison County Sheriff seeking person suspected of dumping dead game
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in finding a person who has been allegedly dumping dead hunting animals.
kynt1450.com
YSD Get Ready to Build
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
Sioux City officials reflect on impact of gang violence
After a gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center left two people dead on Monday, Sioux City officials said gang activity still happens in Siouxland too.
KETV.com
New details in case against couple accused of quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — New details emerge in the case against a couple accused of a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska. First, defense attorneys are asking for a judge to throw out the death penalty against Jason Jones. Jones, 42, faces multiple counts of homicide, use of a weapon and...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man has worked at same dealership for 68 years
NORFOLK - In 1955 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, the cost of a gallon of gas was 23 cents, and Larry Smalley started working at a car dealership in Norfolk now known as Cornhusker Auto Center. That man is still working at the same dealership today as he was...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City School District responds to signing of School Choice Bill
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa has officially joined the small group of states sending public money to private schools as Governor Kim Reynolds signed her "School Choice" Bill into law hours after statehouse Republicans pushed it through both the state House and State Senate. Sioux City Community Schools reacted...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
WAYNE, Neb. -- For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell's office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday. Heikes is still currently listed as a staff...
siouxlandnews.com
Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
$51M plan to improve infrastructure in Downtown Sioux City under review
A $51 million plan to improve infrastructure in the downtown core of Sioux City is under review by city leaders.
