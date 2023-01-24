ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Pierce standout Scholting commits to UNK

PIERCE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska football standout is staying in state to play at the next level. Pierce senior Abram Scholting announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he's committing to Nebraska-Kearney and new coach Ryan Held for his collegiate career. Scholting re-wrote a slew of records over the course...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LRHT holding trio of events throughout Wakefield over the next 30 days

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- A theatre in northeast Nebraska is hosting a wide variety of events over the next month. The Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield is holding two concerts and one murder mystery event over the next 30 days. This Thursday and Friday, Elvis impersonator Joseph Hall will be...
WAKEFIELD, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County

NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures Tuesday of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes

LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Transmission adapting to changing technology

Nebraska has adapted to a lot of change within the past few years, but one Norfolk business has been adapting for 50 years now. Norfolk Transmission just celebrated their 50th anniversary and has seen change unlike many other businesses. General Manager Ron Lingenfelter has been with NT for over 45...
NORFOLK, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities search for information on wanton waste

MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the person who they say dumped and wasted several hunted animals near Meadow Grove. Nebraska Conservation Office Jonathan Andreasen said the animals were dumped and not harvested. There were three deer, two ducks, a quail, a raccoon and a badger.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
kynt1450.com

YSD Get Ready to Build

On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
YANKTON, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man has worked at same dealership for 68 years

NORFOLK - In 1955 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, the cost of a gallon of gas was 23 cents, and Larry Smalley started working at a car dealership in Norfolk now known as Cornhusker Auto Center. That man is still working at the same dealership today as he was...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City School District responds to signing of School Choice Bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa has officially joined the small group of states sending public money to private schools as Governor Kim Reynolds signed her "School Choice" Bill into law hours after statehouse Republicans pushed it through both the state House and State Senate. Sioux City Community Schools reacted...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

WAYNE, Neb. -- For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell's office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday. Heikes is still currently listed as a staff...
WINSIDE, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
SIOUX CITY, IA

