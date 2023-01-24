Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'

(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit.

Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials.

Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare."

The bill , which was vetoed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker, featured “immediate salary raises” and a “brand-new stipend” for travel and office expenses, pushing earnings higher.

Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said he doesn’t feel the raises are justified.

“At the time it was a 40% increase on average,” Craney said in an exclusive interview with The Center Square. “Over time the Legislature has gamed it out even more. Different leadership positions come with pay raises, even though they are part-time positions. These raises are not justified.”

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey is set to earn $222,185. That salary is $37,185 more than what Baker received last year. Plus, there is a $65,000 housing allowance, which puts the freshman governor’s compensation package at $287,185.

“I believe in paying people what they are worth,” Craney said. “This is significant pay for part-time work. In addition, they have many perks and privileges with the job, such as health care, pensions, and parking in Boston. It is probably the best part-time position you can get in America.”

Under the bill, legislators earn a base pay which is constitutionally tied to the state’s household median income. However, if an official takes a leadership role, they receive additional money.

The result, according to the group, has led to four separate wage increases.

Craney said that instead of issuing pay raises, the state should move forward with caution given the passage of Question 1. The ballot referendum created the millionaire’s tax, placing 4% tax on million-dollar earners on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate.

Craney said the estate tax, which is one of the most aggressive in the country, and the inventory tax should be eliminated, along with lowering the corporate tax. He also said the Legislature should “do everything possible” to lower property taxes. That is the only way to address Question 1.”

For 2023, the organization said, officials could accept a 20% pay increase. Those officials are also permitted income from outside sources.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll’s salary is set at $198,000, up from $165,000. A 20% increase is also set for the new attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, and state auditor. Diana DiZoglio, who is the state’s newly elected auditor, will receive the highest salary at $229,377.

The pay increases are contingent, according to the public policy group, upon their acceptance. Healey, Driscoll, DiZoglio and Andrea Joy Campbell, the state’s attorney general, said they would accept before they started in their respective positions.

The bill became law in 2017 when the Legislature overrode Baker’s veto with a 116-43 vote in the House and 31-9 in the Senate.