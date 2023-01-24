ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

njarts.net

John Mayer will kick off solo tour at Prudential Center in Newark

John Mayer will kick off a solo tour, backing himself mostly on acoustic guitar (and also, on some songs, piano or electric guitar), at the Prudential Center in Newark, March 11. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., with pre-sales beginning Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.; visit ticketmaster.com.
NEWARK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023

The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
BRICK, NJ
Radio Ink

Cipha Sounds Moves to The Block in New York

Luis “Cipha Sounds” Diaz is joining Audacy’s WXBK (94.7 FM, The Block) in New York City, where he will host middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Thursday. “I’ve been a Cipha fan for many years, so we’re thrilled to bring him aboard the Block and add him to our weekday programming slate,” said Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK. “His talent, immersion in hip-hop culture and on-air execution will be a welcomed addition to our all-star team.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

