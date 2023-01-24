Boys Basketball: Montville's Three-Pointers Drive Win over Roxbury

MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville’s three point shooting proved to be the deciding factor in a 66-53 win against the Roxbury Gaels boys basketball team on Monday night.

The Gaels traveled to Montville to take on the 3-8 Mustangs. It was the second time the team's faced-off in two days, a contest that came on the heels of Roxbury's 64-58 victory on Jan. 21.

Monday night's game was back and forth throughout, with the Mustangs eventually pulling away to a 10-point lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, a gap the Gaels could not close.

Montville's John Guy Kobilarcik put on a clinic just by himself, making five three-pointers en route to a 27-point night. Kobilarcik accounted for half the team’s 10 three-pointers in the victory and secured the team's five steals in the game. Logan McBurney netted 13 points, making all of his six foul shots, and had five rebounds while Anthony Feaster contributed 12 points. Nick Russo led the team with nine rebounds and six assists.

On the other side, Chris Ditrolio led Roxbury with 20 points and two steals and Connor Patton led the team with eight rebounds.

With the win, Montville improves to 4-8 on the season and hosts Chatham on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.







