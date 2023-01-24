Central Jersey Native Christopher McQuarrie Earns Two Oscar Nominations for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

PRINCETON, NJ - Princeton-born screenwriter Christopher McQaurrie has been nominated for two Academy Awards for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1986 action film. McQaurrie has been nominated for best adapted screenplay and best picture, as McQaurrie was also one of the producers of the film.

McQuarrie was born in Princeton and grew up in Princeton Junction in West Windsor Township. He made his debut as a screenwriter in 1993 with the film Public Access, directed by Bryan Singer. McQuarrie returned to work with Singer in 1995 with the crime mystery The Usual Suspects, which won McQuarrie an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

Since 2008, McQuarrie has written multiple movies starring Tom Cruise including Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Mummy. He wrote two Mission: Impossible films, Rogue Nation and Fallout, and has written the next two installments of the popular franchise, Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Part 2. They are scheduled to be released in 2023 and 2024.

McQuarrie was first signed on to do the Top Gun sequel in 2010. The script was believed to be finalized sometime in 2017 while he and Cruise were in production of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

“I just wanted to be part of a really good story, and that’s all that Tom and I focused on since I came on board,” McQuarrie told Movie Time last year, “We were challenged every day to not focus too much on the film…. We knew that we owed fans that were just as good but needed to stand alone.”

The film was set to release in 2019 but was postponed for additional shooting. The film was slated to premiere in June 2020 but was delayed once again due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The film has grossed $1.4 billion, becoming the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise's Career. It is the second film to earn over $1 billion since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the first being Spiderman: No Way Home.

This is the first film since The Usual Suspects to earn McQuarrie an Academy Award nomination. The Oscars will air on ABC on March 12th, 2023.



