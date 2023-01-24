Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
George Santos' ex-boyfriend said he lived with the congressman and his wife while they were still married but thought the couple were just friends at the time: 'We all used to go party together'
George Santos' ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, also questioned Santos' claim that his mother died as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.
1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Tammy Gets Angry With Her Therapist During an Important Zoom Session
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Everybody freezes up in a big meeting every once in a while. In an exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, airing Jan. 31, Tammy is going through an admittedly hard time on her weight loss journey.
Selena Gomez Shares How Lupus Medication Causes Her Hands to Shake
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight with kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok...
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Celebrates 20 Years With Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, Ben Affleck and More
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Extreme Oscars Diet. Twenty years later, and Jimmy Kimmel has no signs of stopping. Jimmy Kimmel Live! reached a major late-night milestone during its Jan. 26 episode, celebrating 20 years since its debut episode. And ABC brought out all the stars to mark the occasion.
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
Taylor Swift Finally Released Her “Lavender Haze” Music Video and We’re in a Love Spiral
Watch: Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing. No, we can't calm down—even in the midst of a lavender haze. Taylor Swift just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights—and as expected, it already has fans on cloud nine. The surrealist...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Face After Facial Feminization Surgery
Dylan Mulvaney's new look is on pointe. In a video titled "The Face Reveal" released on Jan. 27, the TikToker and trans activist made a grand reveal of her visage after undergoing...
Priscilla Presley Describes "Dark" Journey After Lisa Marie's Death
Through her grieving process, Priscilla Presley is still able to feel the love. Just days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest during a public funeral at Graceland, her mom shared a message...
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms. The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.
A Cinderella Story's Hilary Duff Is Proud of Jennifer Coolidge
We're so glad she had that talk. You know, the one about how Jennifer Coolidge is absolutely killing it? Hilary Duff is so proud of her A Cinderella Story co-star. "I can't even begin to tell you...
You Get Advice, You Get Advice: All of Oprah Winfrey’s Best Lessons on Career and Life
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is a household name for a reason. The multihyphenate, turning 69 Jan. 29, is not only responsible for one of the longest-running daytime television talk shows in history—which, if that weren't impressive enough, she's since leveraged it into a media juggernaut while also creating several other businesses. But, she's also a beacon of hope, seemingly able to piece together an inspiring message on a moment's notice.
Jaime King Explains What Made Her "Mad" About Sherri Papini’s Hoax Kidnapping Case
Watch: Jaime King Gets EMOTIONAL About Playing Sherri Papini. Jaime King found the humanity at the center of a notorious true crime saga. In the new Lifetime movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, Jaime plays Sherri, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Sept. 2022 for faking her own kidnapping. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jaime said she was motivated to move beyond the splashy headlines about Sherri's notorious case.
Below Deck Adventure Preview Teases a Crew Member Quitting
Looks like things for this Below Deck Adventure crew member aren't in ship shape. As Bravo's sneak peek of the show's Jan. 31 episode teases, a difficult conversation between Chef Jessica Condy...
The Bachelor's Nick Viall Will Be Marrying Natalie Joy Sooner Than You Think
Watch: Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy!. Nick Viall's latest file includes venues, a mood board and a Bachelor Nation guest list. The reality star and his fiancée Natalie Joy got candid over the wedding planning process after getting engaged at the beginning of January at Create Studios in Venice, Calif., telling E! News they are in the very early stages.
