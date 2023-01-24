ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married

Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama

Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms. The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.
You Get Advice, You Get Advice: All of Oprah Winfrey’s Best Lessons on Career and Life

Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is a household name for a reason. The multihyphenate, turning 69 Jan. 29, is not only responsible for one of the longest-running daytime television talk shows in history—which, if that weren't impressive enough, she's since leveraged it into a media juggernaut while also creating several other businesses. But, she's also a beacon of hope, seemingly able to piece together an inspiring message on a moment's notice.
Jaime King Explains What Made Her "Mad" About Sherri Papini’s Hoax Kidnapping Case

Watch: Jaime King Gets EMOTIONAL About Playing Sherri Papini. Jaime King found the humanity at the center of a notorious true crime saga. In the new Lifetime movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, Jaime plays Sherri, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Sept. 2022 for faking her own kidnapping. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jaime said she was motivated to move beyond the splashy headlines about Sherri's notorious case.
The Bachelor's Nick Viall Will Be Marrying Natalie Joy Sooner Than You Think

Watch: Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy!. Nick Viall's latest file includes venues, a mood board and a Bachelor Nation guest list. The reality star and his fiancée Natalie Joy got candid over the wedding planning process after getting engaged at the beginning of January at Create Studios in Venice, Calif., telling E! News they are in the very early stages.
