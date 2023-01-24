ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Hays Post

TMP-M sophomore accepted to KAMS for 2023-24

TMP-M The Kansas Academy of Math and Science at Fort Hays State University has announce that Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Jonathan (Junghyuk) Lee has been admitted for the 2023-24 school year. KAMS students live on campus and take college level courses while earning their high school diploma. Jonathan is the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Award winners recognized at FHSU convocation

Faculty, staff, and students were honored Monday afternoon during the 2023 winter convocation at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Three faculty members were selected for the faculty awards from the fall 2022 semester, one each in the areas of teaching, scholarly activity, and service. Each person receives a $500 cash award, funded through the support of Commerce Bank. In addition, the university deans provide $250 in OOE funds to the departments of the award winners.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Grow Hays: Hays' growth depends on housing; good progress made in 2022

From the perspective of Doug Williams, executive director of Grow Hays, the biggest project for the non-profit economic development group in 2022 was the microfactory. It's a 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to be built near Ninth and Commerce Parkway that will utilize an incubator for business startups and expansions of small manufacturers.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Grow Hays acquires land to develop The Grove housing development

Grow Hays Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to advancing the economic health and vitality of Ellis County, has announced the acquisition of 17 acres located directly north of the Hays Medical Center campus. The property was acquired from Hays Medical Center and will be developed into a housing development that will be known as The Grove.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

👟 FHSU records four provisionals at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams took their talents east for the Jayhawk Classic Invitational Friday, with the Tigers compiling four NCAA DII provisional qualifying marks and taking home six first-place finishes. Philip Landrum ran a season-best 6.85 in the prelims of the 60m dash,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis County adding child care spots

Ellis County is seeing significant improvement in the number of child care spots available with more spots soon to open. When the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County launched in 2021, Ellis County needed more than 700 spots to reach full capacity. However, the latest report has that at...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Vietnam-era helicopter restoration in the works for Ellinwood Legion

ELLINWOOD — American Legion Post 320 plays a large role in the Ellinwood community. Ken Lebbin and others are now working on sprucing up the joint a little bit. In the works is a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter from the Vietnam era. Lebbin said, once restored, the chopper will be posted as an eye-catcher on the American Legion property.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/26)

BOOKED: Aftan Hogan on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Prescription Drugs without a Prescription, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tyler Barton on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Stimulants, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Prescription...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Hammeke big in Tigers win over Griffons

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State defeated Missouri Western by a score of 75-48 on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers led wire-to-wire to move to 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while the Griffons fell to 8-11 overall, 4-9 in the MIAA. Fort Hays State took...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger men come up short vs. No. 7 Bearcats

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State went toe-to-toe with three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State on Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. After playing to a tie through one half, No. 7 ranked Northwest Missouri State did enough late to hold off FHSU by five, 57-52. The Bearcats improved to 19-2 overall, 12-2 in the MIAA, while the Tigers went to 14-7 overall and 9-6 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Section of Seventh closed for water main break repair

Effective immediately, the 500 block of West Seventh will be closed to traffic for repairs to a water main break in the area. Once the leak is repaired, crews will open the road. Traffic control devices will be in place to direct traffic. For more information, call 785-628-7380.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays, KS
