Topeka, KS

Police in Kansas seized pills laced with fentanyl worth $100,000

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after they seized more fentanyl in the Kansas City, Kansas area. On January 22, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Narcotics Unit seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with the highly potent drug fentanyl. The seizure, made during a routine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
New executive director set to take reins of KCSDV

TOPEKA — Michelle McCormick, LMSW, will join the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka as its new Executive Director. Her first day with KCSDV is Feb. 20. “We are delighted to welcome Michelle as the next leader of KCSDV,” said Carol Ruth Bonebrake, president of the KCSDV...
TOPEKA, KS
⚾ Royals trade Mondesi to Red Sox for pitcher Josh Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for infielder Adalberto Mondesi and a Player to be Named Later. Taylor, who will be 30 years old on March 2, missed the 2022 season with a back injury....
BOSTON, MA
