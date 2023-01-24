ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Axios

Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more

— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
PYMNTS

Kroger Expands Pharmaceutical Efforts with Clinical Trials as Grocers Diversify

To expand its healthcare reach, Kroger is getting into clinical trials. The grocery giant announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) that its Kroger Health division is working with pharmaceutical organizations to set up a clinical trial site network, running its own studies. The retailer is kicking off the program with a study related to colorectal cancer in partnership with biotech researcher Persephone Biosciences.
PYMNTS

Amazon Continues Healthcare Push With RxPass

Amazon is offering Prime members discounted prescription drugs, its latest venture into the healthcare sector. Announced Tuesday (Jan. 24), the company's RxPass provides patients that use the Amazon Pharmacy access to generic medications for $5 per month, delivered to their homes at no cost. "Navigating insurance can be a maze...
PYMNTS

FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US

FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
Ty D.

Experts Warn Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could be a Disaster for Shoppers

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the biggest names in the grocery space, are pursuing a major merger. The deal, which was first announced in October 2022, is still far from a sure thing and is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. If the merger were to go through, it would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.
PYMNTS

Optum Rx Launches Tool That Compares Prescription Drug Prices

Optum Rx has launched a tool that gives members the best price on prescription drugs. The new Price Edge tool from Optum Rx, which is the pharmacy services company of UnitedHealth Group, compares direct-to-consumer pricing with insurance pricing, Optum Rx said in a Monday (Jan. 23) press release. “Providing people...
PYMNTS

Walmart, Amazon Lead Shift to Boost Last-Mile Delivery Options

Last-mile delivery is seeing increased competition from smaller players taking on pricey rivals like UPS and FedEx. There’s also the looming possibility of a labor strike hitting UPS by this summer, and retailers that got hurt by supply chain snags of 2021 aren’t waiting for the other shoe to drop there. It’s creating new opportunities for smaller regional and superregional carriers and triggering expansions of logistics operations among some major retailers, like Walmart.
The Associated Press

Nicholas Bertram, Former President of The GIANT Company, Joins Divert, Inc. Advisory Board

WEST CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Bertram as the founding member of its advisory board. Bertram brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, most recently as the president of The GIANT Company, a subsidiary of Royal Ahold Delhaize N.V. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005057/en/ Nicholas Bertram, founding member of Divert’s advisory board (Photo: Business Wire)

