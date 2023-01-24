ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 Set To Headline UFC 287, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal Added As Co-Main

The UFC 287 main event and co-main event have been announced. Earlier today, the UFC released a statement that Dana White had a special announcement to make. Rumors started circulating about White potentially revealing the coaches for the next Ultimate Fighter season, which was offered to Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson. After showing up nearly an hour after expected, the UFC president didn’t discuss TUF, but the news was more intriguing.
Photo: Charles Oliveira Shows Off Impressive New Tattoo Before UFC Return

Charles Oliveira boasted his new back tattoo on social media. The former lightweight champion eyes fighting for the title this year. While ensuring that he will be a much better fighter when he steps back inside the Octagon, Charles Oliveira decided to have a massive tattoo on his back. It may not help his performance but undeniably, the new tat looks epic.
Frank Mir’s Daughter, Bella Mir, Lands Historic NIL Deal With UFC

MMA prospect Bella Mir has signed with the UFC becoming the promotion’s first NIL ambassador. The combat sports juggernaut signed Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, to a name, image, likeness deal. ESPN first reported news of the signing. Mir is currently attending the University of Iowa and is a member of the school’s women’s wrestling team.
Trio of Ex-UFC Fighters, Including McGregor’s Debut Foe Marcus Brimage, Suffer Losses at BKFC 35

Marcus Brimage had another rough night at BKFC 35. ‘The Bama Beast’ returned to action on January 27, hoping to secure a win for the first time since 2014. Unfortunately for him, Trevor Loken had other plans and won his BKFC debut by knocking out Brimage in 40 seconds. The 37-year-old now holds a BKFC record of 0-1-1 after signing with the bare-knuckle promotion in 2021.
Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Beneil Dariush Lays Out Some Keys To Victory for Alexander Volkanovski

Beneil Dariush sees a way for the smaller Alexander Volkanovski to defeat lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The UFC lightweight division has, for many years, been considered the most stacked division in the organization. Now with a massive champion versus-champion fight atop the division, all the other fighters at 155 pounds have to keep their eyes open and their gloves ready. One man who has a special interest in this upcoming bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev is top-ranked contender Beneil Dariush.
Leon Edwards Discusses Fighting Kamaru Usman In London: ‘I Can’t See How He Comes Over And Beats Me’

Leon Edwards doesn’t see how Kamaru Usman can beat him in London. On August 20, 2020, Edwards shocked the combat sports world by becoming the UFC welterweight champion with a fifth-round knockout against Usman. Seven months later, ‘Rocky’ looks to silence the doubter by once again defeating ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’ The 31-year-old joined BT Sport for an interview and had this to say about the rematch:
Mike Perry Confirmed As Back-Up Fighter For Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has a ‘plan B’ in case things go south before Feb. 26. ‘The Problem Child’ is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury next month in Saudi Arabia. However, Paul has his doubts on whether Fury will make it to the dance since he pulled out of their previous fight back in December 2021. As a result, Paul has enlisted Mike Perry to take his place if necessary.
Tony Ferguson Says He Will Be Coaching TUF Against Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson claims that the UFC has offered him a spot on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter to coach against Conor McGregor. It seems that the newest upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) could be featuring two huge names in the sport. The reality fight show has been on the air for almost twenty years and has seen some of the sport’s biggest stars find their way into the UFC by winning the competition. For those who do not know the premise is two teams made up of eight fighters compete against each other for a spot on the UFC roster and a contract. Each team is coached by a current fighter in the UFC.
Daniel Cormier ‘Questioned’ Israel Adesanya’s Decision To Rematch Alex Pereira At UFC 287

Daniel Cormier weighed in on Israel Adesanya’s seemingly abrupt decision to rematch Alex Pereira. DC shared his bold speculation that it could be because of Jamahal Hill. Daniel Cormier reckoned that Israel Adesanya rightfully deserves a rematch with Alex Pereira. But on the other hand, “DC” thinks Izzy felt the pressure to do it sooner rather than later because of the emergence of Jamahal Hill.
Todd Duffee Signs With KSW After Retiring In 2019, Set To Fight For Heavyweight Title On February 25

Todd Duffee is returning to MMA competition after retiring for nearly three and a half years. In September 2019, Duffee retired after being unintentionally eye poked by Jeff Hughes, leading to a disappointing no-contest. At 37 years old, the Indiana native believes he still has more left in the tank. The former UFC heavyweight joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to reveal he’s signed with KSW.
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Defends Donald Cerrone From Being Labeled a Racist, Compares Him to Donald Trump

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson wouldn’t label fellow UFC retiree Donald Cerrone a racist despite some compelling evidence that would suggest otherwise. Cerrone walked away from the Octagon after more than 10 years with the promotion. Once defeating some of the biggest names in the 155-pound division, ‘Cowboy’ had fallen on hard times, going winless in his last seven fights with the promotion. However, it wasn’t always Cerrone’s work inside the cage that got the most attention. On more than one occasion, the Colorado native has been accused of being racist. The unsavory label largely hinged on an unearthed clip of Cerrone calling Melvin Guillard a racial slur following their UFC 150 contest.
Francis Ngannou Details How Things Are Progressing With Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou gives fans an update on his contract talks with Tyson Fury. It has only been a few weeks since Francis Ngannou left the UFC, relinquished his heavyweight title, and set out to test free agency. Since his departure, he has expressed interest in making a move to boxing and has had a few names on his list. The biggest fight that looks to be made for Ngannou outside the UFC is a boxing match with one of the top heavyweights. Tyson Fury has expressed mutual interest and now that fight could be in the works.
Jamahal Hill Wants To Fight Jon Jones ‘1000%’: ‘He’s The Ultimate Test’

Jamahal Hill is open to fighting all challengers and that includes Jon Jones. The newly crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is keeping his options open after his title victory at UFC 283. While Hill has his sights on facing Jiri Prochazka next, he has welcomed fights with middleweight champ Alex Pereira as well as the longtime ruler of his division, Jon Jones.
