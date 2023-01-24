Tony Ferguson claims that the UFC has offered him a spot on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter to coach against Conor McGregor. It seems that the newest upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) could be featuring two huge names in the sport. The reality fight show has been on the air for almost twenty years and has seen some of the sport’s biggest stars find their way into the UFC by winning the competition. For those who do not know the premise is two teams made up of eight fighters compete against each other for a spot on the UFC roster and a contract. Each team is coached by a current fighter in the UFC.

