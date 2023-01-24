Read full article on original website
Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 Set To Headline UFC 287, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal Added As Co-Main
The UFC 287 main event and co-main event have been announced. Earlier today, the UFC released a statement that Dana White had a special announcement to make. Rumors started circulating about White potentially revealing the coaches for the next Ultimate Fighter season, which was offered to Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson. After showing up nearly an hour after expected, the UFC president didn’t discuss TUF, but the news was more intriguing.
Conor McGregor Hit By Car While Riding His Bike: ‘Thank You God, It Wasn’t My Time’
Conor McGregor had a near-death experience. On Friday, the UFC superstar was riding his bicycle like he usually does, but this time around McGregor was hit by a car from the back. Fortunately enough, McGregor didn’t suffer any major injuries from the collision as he only sported a small cut on his thigh.
Photo: Charles Oliveira Shows Off Impressive New Tattoo Before UFC Return
Charles Oliveira boasted his new back tattoo on social media. The former lightweight champion eyes fighting for the title this year. While ensuring that he will be a much better fighter when he steps back inside the Octagon, Charles Oliveira decided to have a massive tattoo on his back. It may not help his performance but undeniably, the new tat looks epic.
Frank Mir’s Daughter, Bella Mir, Lands Historic NIL Deal With UFC
MMA prospect Bella Mir has signed with the UFC becoming the promotion’s first NIL ambassador. The combat sports juggernaut signed Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, to a name, image, likeness deal. ESPN first reported news of the signing. Mir is currently attending the University of Iowa and is a member of the school’s women’s wrestling team.
Trio of Ex-UFC Fighters, Including McGregor’s Debut Foe Marcus Brimage, Suffer Losses at BKFC 35
Marcus Brimage had another rough night at BKFC 35. ‘The Bama Beast’ returned to action on January 27, hoping to secure a win for the first time since 2014. Unfortunately for him, Trevor Loken had other plans and won his BKFC debut by knocking out Brimage in 40 seconds. The 37-year-old now holds a BKFC record of 0-1-1 after signing with the bare-knuckle promotion in 2021.
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Beneil Dariush Lays Out Some Keys To Victory for Alexander Volkanovski
Beneil Dariush sees a way for the smaller Alexander Volkanovski to defeat lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The UFC lightweight division has, for many years, been considered the most stacked division in the organization. Now with a massive champion versus-champion fight atop the division, all the other fighters at 155 pounds have to keep their eyes open and their gloves ready. One man who has a special interest in this upcoming bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev is top-ranked contender Beneil Dariush.
(Video) Israel Adesanya Drops Epic ‘Saw’ Trailer For Upcoming Rematch With Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya sure knows how to promote a fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to return in the main event of UFC 287 where he looks to avenge three losses to rival and current king Alex Pereira. UFC President Dana White announced the fight just days ago and Adesanya is already doing his best to hype up the already highly-anticipated rematch.
Leon Edwards Discusses Fighting Kamaru Usman In London: ‘I Can’t See How He Comes Over And Beats Me’
Leon Edwards doesn’t see how Kamaru Usman can beat him in London. On August 20, 2020, Edwards shocked the combat sports world by becoming the UFC welterweight champion with a fifth-round knockout against Usman. Seven months later, ‘Rocky’ looks to silence the doubter by once again defeating ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’ The 31-year-old joined BT Sport for an interview and had this to say about the rematch:
Mike Perry Confirmed As Back-Up Fighter For Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
Jake Paul has a ‘plan B’ in case things go south before Feb. 26. ‘The Problem Child’ is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury next month in Saudi Arabia. However, Paul has his doubts on whether Fury will make it to the dance since he pulled out of their previous fight back in December 2021. As a result, Paul has enlisted Mike Perry to take his place if necessary.
Tony Ferguson Says He Will Be Coaching TUF Against Conor McGregor
Tony Ferguson claims that the UFC has offered him a spot on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter to coach against Conor McGregor. It seems that the newest upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) could be featuring two huge names in the sport. The reality fight show has been on the air for almost twenty years and has seen some of the sport’s biggest stars find their way into the UFC by winning the competition. For those who do not know the premise is two teams made up of eight fighters compete against each other for a spot on the UFC roster and a contract. Each team is coached by a current fighter in the UFC.
Sean O’Malley On Dana White’s Power Slap League: ‘I Can’t Watch It’
Sean O’Malley admitted he couldn’t watch the actual slap fighting in Dana White’s Power Slap League. “Suga” is joined by a handful of MMA personalities in thinking slap fighting is dangerous. Contrary to how Dana White promoted it, Power Slap League has earned more negative than...
UFC Vet Jimmie Rivera Officially Becomes A Police Officer: ‘Can’t Wait To Get Out There And Be That Change!’
Ex-UFC fighter Jimmie River revealed he is now a full-fledged police officer. “El Terror” has had a remarkable MMA career before joining the police. Former UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera was happy to announce that he has officially become a police officer. The 33-year-old has also vowed to be the “change” the nation has been yearning for.
Daniel Cormier ‘Questioned’ Israel Adesanya’s Decision To Rematch Alex Pereira At UFC 287
Daniel Cormier weighed in on Israel Adesanya’s seemingly abrupt decision to rematch Alex Pereira. DC shared his bold speculation that it could be because of Jamahal Hill. Daniel Cormier reckoned that Israel Adesanya rightfully deserves a rematch with Alex Pereira. But on the other hand, “DC” thinks Izzy felt the pressure to do it sooner rather than later because of the emergence of Jamahal Hill.
Todd Duffee Signs With KSW After Retiring In 2019, Set To Fight For Heavyweight Title On February 25
Todd Duffee is returning to MMA competition after retiring for nearly three and a half years. In September 2019, Duffee retired after being unintentionally eye poked by Jeff Hughes, leading to a disappointing no-contest. At 37 years old, the Indiana native believes he still has more left in the tank. The former UFC heavyweight joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to reveal he’s signed with KSW.
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Defends Donald Cerrone From Being Labeled a Racist, Compares Him to Donald Trump
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson wouldn’t label fellow UFC retiree Donald Cerrone a racist despite some compelling evidence that would suggest otherwise. Cerrone walked away from the Octagon after more than 10 years with the promotion. Once defeating some of the biggest names in the 155-pound division, ‘Cowboy’ had fallen on hard times, going winless in his last seven fights with the promotion. However, it wasn’t always Cerrone’s work inside the cage that got the most attention. On more than one occasion, the Colorado native has been accused of being racist. The unsavory label largely hinged on an unearthed clip of Cerrone calling Melvin Guillard a racial slur following their UFC 150 contest.
Francis Ngannou Details How Things Are Progressing With Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou gives fans an update on his contract talks with Tyson Fury. It has only been a few weeks since Francis Ngannou left the UFC, relinquished his heavyweight title, and set out to test free agency. Since his departure, he has expressed interest in making a move to boxing and has had a few names on his list. The biggest fight that looks to be made for Ngannou outside the UFC is a boxing match with one of the top heavyweights. Tyson Fury has expressed mutual interest and now that fight could be in the works.
Video: BKFC Fighter Dons Jigsaw Mask to Celebrate Before Realizing He Lost by DQ
Bare-knuckle boxer Tomar Washington was ready to celebrate his win with a Jigsaw mask but everything went sideways after he realized he actually lost by disqualification at BKFC 35. Washington started his career in professional mixed martial arts competitions in 2009. He made a name for himself competing in the...
Jamahal Hill Wants To Fight Jon Jones ‘1000%’: ‘He’s The Ultimate Test’
Jamahal Hill is open to fighting all challengers and that includes Jon Jones. The newly crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is keeping his options open after his title victory at UFC 283. While Hill has his sights on facing Jiri Prochazka next, he has welcomed fights with middleweight champ Alex Pereira as well as the longtime ruler of his division, Jon Jones.
