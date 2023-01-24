ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

FILE - A snow-covered Mount Baldy, the highest peak among the San Gabriel Mountains, looms behind downtown Los Angeles, on Jan. 25, 2017. Rescue personnel in California say they have launched a search for a second hiker on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says its search and rescue team received a request Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, to search for 75-year-old Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, on Mt. Baldy. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
