"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
Yardbarker
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
LeBron James astonished over missed foul call in Lakers' loss: 'I don't understand what we're doing'
LeBron James and Anthon Davis spoke out about the no-call late in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
'Sickening': Monty Williams, Gregg Popovich angered by Tyre Nichols death, video
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watched the released videos of the five now ex-Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols in disbelief. “I don’t think any of us thought we’d see what we saw,” Williams said before Saturday’s overtime road win over the Spurs as the videos were made public Friday.
Yardbarker
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Watch: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during Saturday's game
The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here is the video.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Organization Fined $25,000
The Miami Heat have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, and they typically have a very long injury report for every game. On Saturday afternoon, the NBA has announced that the organization has been fined $25,000 for not complying with league policies pertaining to injury reports. Via NBA...
Yardbarker
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)
With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
Yardbarker
Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners
We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Yardbarker
Rangers bail on wearing Pride Night jerseys at last minute
For the second time this month, an NHL team is facing backlash for the handling of its annual Pride Night. This time it is the New York Rangers. Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights was the team's Pride Night, and it was supposed to feature the Rangers wearing rainbow jerseys with rainbow tape on their sticks for the pregame warmups. That is how the team advertised the game in the weeks leading up to the game.
Yardbarker
Longtime LA Trade Target Reportedly Available Ahead of Deadline
Your Los Angeles Lakers' first trade piece acquired during the 2022-23 NBA season, combo forward Rui Hachimura (He's nominally a four but can play some three), had a pretty encouraging debut for LA last night in a 113-104 win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. Will LA team vice president...
