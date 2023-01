Team and uniform supplier collaborate to award a scholarship to local youth standout. Greenville, SC (January 27, 2023)- The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and its uniform partner, hummel North America, awarded Upstate student and soccer standout, Kacie Grijalva with a $1000 college scholarship in a ceremony at Gaffney High School on Wednesday. Grijalva is an active member of the Gaffney varsity soccer team, Spartanburg United youth soccer academy and plans to play in college.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO