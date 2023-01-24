Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting
Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
WPBF News 25
'This has to stop': Vero Beach police chief reacts to death of Tyre Nichols
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Tyre Nichols case in Tennessee is capturing the attention of community leaders in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Nichols was pulled over during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, when a confrontation ensued. The 29-year-old man was dead three days later. Body cam...
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Adults and a Juvenile Arrested on Assault Charges in the Bradford Place Subdivision
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two adults and a juvenile Wednesday evening, January 25, on aggravated assault and charges. The Deputies were responding to a 911 call from residents in one of the units in the Bradford Place subdivision who said...
cw34.com
Student arrested after pretending a tea bottle was a gun at Osceola Middle School
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Osceola Middle School went on temporary lockdown on Friday after reports of a student with a firearm on campus. School Resource Deputies quickly identified the student and detained them, per the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the student was not found with a weapon....
wflx.com
Deputies: Teen arrested after threatening to bring gun to middle school
A 14-year-old boy who had threatened to bring a gun to school was arrested Friday after he showed up on campus wearing an oversized hooded sweatshirt and clinching an object in its front pocket that students believed to be a weapon but was really a plastic bottle, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.
wflx.com
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute. The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
WPBF News 25
Victim of Wellington murder-suicide identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The victim of a Wellington murder-suicide was identified on Thursday. Deputies said Brittany Carter, 34, was killed on Jan. 20 in the Olympia community. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to the 2100...
wflx.com
Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm. Investigator said the thief entered a Chase Bank, located at 2603 Tenth Avenue North, on Jan. 21 at 1:35 p.m. He then walked up to the bank teller and demanded money...
cbs12.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Jan. 25
Jaydan Jonathan Exilus, 19, of the 1200 block of 12th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Malin Ezekiel Goss, 19, of the 100 block of 10th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $11,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts...
wqcs.org
$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen
Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
Police: Man arrested after being seen walking near West Melbourne school with rifle
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in West Melbourne said they worked to secure a school after reports of a man walking around with a rifle. Officers were called to search for a man with a gun near Pineapple Cove Classical Academy on Tuesday. The incident caused great concern and...
Was police pursuit prior to fatal crash justified? Riviera Beach reports disagree
RIVIERA BEACH — A city administrator is reviewing the actions of a Riviera Beach police sergeant involved in a deadly vehicle pursuit after two internal reviews reached different conclusions about whether she broke department rules. An internal affairs investigation found that Sgt. Tabitha Smith violated city policies during a...
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
Mother and son die in head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton
A mother and son are both dead following a head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Polo, 36, was driving his 66-year old mother, Elizabeth Polo, eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Florida Turnpike entrance a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday when a westbound driver “failed to negotiate the curve in the ...
