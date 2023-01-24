ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wflx.com

Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting

Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Victim of Wellington murder-suicide identified

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The victim of a Wellington murder-suicide was identified on Thursday. Deputies said Brittany Carter, 34, was killed on Jan. 20 in the Olympia community. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to the 2100...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs

Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm. Investigator said the thief entered a Chase Bank, located at 2603 Tenth Avenue North, on Jan. 21 at 1:35 p.m. He then walked up to the bank teller and demanded money...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with dementia found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash

More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
ORCHID, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Jan. 25

Jaydan Jonathan Exilus, 19, of the 1200 block of 12th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Malin Ezekiel Goss, 19, of the 100 block of 10th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $11,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen

Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors

Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mother and son die in head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton

A mother and son are both dead following a head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Polo, 36, was driving his 66-year old mother, Elizabeth Polo, eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Florida Turnpike entrance a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday when a westbound driver “failed to negotiate the curve in the ...
BOCA RATON, FL

