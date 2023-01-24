Read full article on original website
Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank
MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Trevor Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff search for missing man known to frequent Kenwood area
KENWOOD, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. According to the Sheriff's Office, James Flanagan was last seen on Jan. 12, 2023. Flanagan is known to frequent the Kenwood area and rides a yellow/green bicycle. Police say Flanagan's...
Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
Times Gazette
Hotel headed for demolition
Greenfield’s Elliott Hotel may finally get demolished after a cost-sharing agreement was reached between the village and the county’s land bank. Legislation was approved by Greenfield council members at the council’s regular meeting on Monday allowing a cost-sharing agreement between the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank) and the village to together handle the cost to demolish the Elliott Hotel.
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Butler Co. man
BUTLER COUNTY — A DNA comparison has confirmed the fourth body found in Mexico belongs to a Butler Co. man, José Gutiérrez, missing since December, according to news partners at WCPO. On Jan. 20, Mexican authorities identified three out of four bodies discovered as Gutiérrez fiancee, Daniela...
Fox 19
Litter of puppies found in box in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Animal Shelter is already packed. Now they have even more dogs on their hands after taking in more eight pups. The litter was discovered Wednesday possibly abandoned in a box in Goshen Township. Clermont County Dog Warden Tim Pappas says they got the...
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 100 block of Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
WKYT 27
All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow expected to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
WTOL-TV
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
Emma Treadway, 18, was set to walk for graduation at Orchard Center High School in June. There is a GoFundMe to help her family with funeral and living expenses.
