Wakulla County, FL

WCTV

Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member

Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crawfordville Arbor Day Celebration a Success

For the 19th year in a row, the Crawfordville Arbor Day team gave free trees to local residents to celebrate Florida Arbor Day. Nearly 1,000 young trees found homes at the drive-through giveaway Saturday, Jan. 21, outside the Wakulla County Extension complex in Crawfordville. The Florida Forest Service provided red...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm

Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tornado hits Wakulla County Sunday afternoon (6 PM)

WATCH: Rain chances will pick up by Wednesday along with a slim threat of severe thunderstorms. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details. Charles' Quick First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 22. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST. |. By Charles Roop. Rain chances will be high on...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Something Good - Rare white pelicans spotted in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching white pelicans show up on the lake for the past three years. Gay Webster-Sachs say they’ve seen hundreds of white pelicans and herons together on the lake. She says...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School board passes on plan to recruit foreign teachers to fill vacancies

The Wakulla County School Board passed on approving a contract to participate in a foreign exchange program whereby approved certified teachers would be eligible to work in Wakulla Schools, and would open similar opportunities in other countries for Wakulla teachers. Everyone who spoke during the time for public comment on...
WCTV

Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder

Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools. Updated:...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Amazon Project Status Updated

Businesses Incentives Are Provided Only After Jobs Created. Keith Bowers, the Director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV), recently provided an up- date related to the Amazon project. In a memo to Vince Long, the Leon County Administrator, Bower’s addressed concerns about the delay in activating the fulfillment center which was originally scheduled to open in late 2022.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

