Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon Delivers 2023 ‘State Of The Judiciary’ Speech At New Mexico Legislature

Washington Examiner
Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions
Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
Wave 3
3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction enacted by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The decision marked a significant victory for abortion rights’ advocates suddenly forced to...
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators probing the leak of the draft opinion last May have not been able to identify with certainty any one suspect among the court’s almost 100 employees.
Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday. Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Derailing ‘America’s most dangerous law’: Sheriff hopes Illinois Supreme Court upholds SAFE-T Act decision
Southern Illinois sheriff, Jeff Bullard, hopes the no-cash bail ruling will hold, but remains concerned about existing SAFE-T Act provisions affecting police.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
Earlier this month, the nation's highest court shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come...
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
Supreme Court justices did not sign sworn affidavits in failed hunt for Dobbs ruling leaker
Supreme Court justices did not sign sworn affidavits as part of a monthslong investigation that failed to determine who leaked a draft version of the court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade to Politico last year.Gail A Curley, the marshal for the court, revealed that detail in a brief statement on Friday. “During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions,” she wrote. “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses....
At Bennington forum, Vermont Supreme Court justices discuss improving access and diversity in the courts
The state’s top court officials met with members of the public in Bennington last week during the third of a series of forums aimed at promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the Vermont judiciary. Read the story on VTDigger here: At Bennington forum, Vermont Supreme Court justices discuss improving access and diversity in the courts.
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
WCAX
Vt. Supreme Court upholds Montpelier noncitizen voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court says noncitizens in Montpelier can vote in local elections. The state’s highest court issued a decision Friday, upholding a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed the capital city’s 2018 charter change that allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections was unconstitutional.
Opinion: Child Welfare Laws Are Fundamentally Flawed
The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) signed into law by President Clinton in 1997 is having the exact opposite effect of its original intention. The purpose of the ASFA was to improve the lives of children in foster care by establishing three primary goals for child welfare. The goals were safety, permanency, and well-being.
Comments / 0