Heinrich Continues Charge To Make Widespread Electrification A Reality In Every Community At PowerUP Expo In Las Cruces

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Fate of Thacker Pass lithium mine permit to be decided soon, with 1872 Mining Law a focus
A Nevada rancher, environmental groups and two tribes challenging a federal permit for the Thacker Pass mine presented oral arguments in a Reno federal District Court this week. The post Fate of Thacker Pass lithium mine permit to be decided soon, with 1872 Mining Law a focus appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries
Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
Rep. Levin Bill Would Promote Development of Wind, Solar Energy on Public Lands
Rep. Mike Levin has reintroduced H.R. 178, the Public Land Renewable Energy Development Act, a bill promoting development of wind, solar and geothermal energy on public lands. The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, includes measures to facilitate investment in high quality renewable sources, ensure a fair revenue share for impacted communities and minimize impacts to wildlife and cultural sites.
Nuclear Power? Have No Fear—Our Clean Energy Future Is Radioactive.
We’d all like to live in the world of fairytales and gumdrops where all our power comes from the wind and the sun. But when you talk to people who know what they’re talking about, one thing becomes clear: Wind and solar will be a big part of our energy future, but they won’t be everything. Those are renewable power sources, which fit under the larger umbrella of low-carbon energy, but the sun doesn’t shine all the time and the wind doesn’t always blow. A bunch of companies are working on new battery technologies to store energy from wind and solar for the downtimes, but we need other slices in our energy pie to crank out power 24/7. These are called “firm” or “baseload” power sources, and we’ve covered a couple—like hydro and geothermal—that will hopefully replace some of what we get from oil and gas.
Virtual power plant to gird the grid in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria all but destroyed the electric grid in Puerto Rico in 2017, spurring the installation of more than 50,000 rooftop solar arrays with backup battery systems across the island. Residents and business owners are adding thousands more every month as utility customers are faced with persistent power outages, damaging voltage surges and rising electricity bills.
Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "
Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
Cabot to invest in component for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries
Cabot Corporation plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in its Pampa, Texas facility to be used in lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. The US government announced numerous grants and loans to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, helping the country on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050. This includes $8.1 billion in grants and $25 billion of loans specifically to produce low or zero-emission vehicles or batteries.
OffWorld and Ma’aden Collaborate to Spearhead a New Era of AI-Powered Swarm Robotic Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- OffWorld, the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and Saudi Arabia’s leading mining enterprise — Ma’aden — one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to take first steps toward achieving autonomous industrial mining by exploring the potential of utilizing smart robots in Ma’aden’s mines. The promise of these robotic mining swarms will usher in a new era of zero-carbon footprint mining with no people in harm’s way and will revolutionize the processing of the minerals in the mine itself. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005093/en/ From left to right: His Excellency, Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining; His Excellency, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Jim Keravala, OffWorld Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; His Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Saud M. Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation (TRI); His Excellency, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Mining (Photo: Business Wire)
Hydrogen blending as a pathway toward US decarbonization
The U.S. natural gas infrastructure is expansive, providing service for 32% of the nation's energy consumption in 2021. To reduce the emissions from natural gas service, blending hydrogen into natural gas pipelines could prove to be a promising, cost-effective pathway. It would not only use existing natural gas infrastructure but also serve key end users where electrification is uneconomic.
Silver Co. Advances Projects in Canada, US
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE American) has released Phase 2 drilling results from six holes at its Deer Trail project in Utah and production totals from its Juanicipio property in Mexico. Hole DT22-09 returned 273.8 meters of sulfide lacing averaging 12 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag), 0.2% copper (Cu),...
UP vows to improve service, craft employees’ quality of life in 2023
To counter looming macroeconomic headwinds in 2023, Union Pacific aims to boost rail service, which will include looking at how to improve the quality of life of craft employees, according to executives speaking on UP’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call Tuesday. It’s important to find a way that some craft...
