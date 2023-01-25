Project to Make Roosevelt Boulevard Safer Gets $78M Boost Via Infrastructure Law, Will Benefit Bucks Commuters

The updates to the major road will make it much safer for all travelers. Photo by Fox Law

A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. Jesse Bunch wrote about the updates for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A project that aims to make Roosevelt Boulevard safer will get a $78 million boost as part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law that passed two years ago

A U.S. Department of Transportation grant will help finance the $134 million project to upgrade the 12-lane thoroughfare that spans from Broad Street to the edge of Bucks County, around the Bensalem area. Proposals for the upgrades include reconstructing pedestrian crossings, making medians wider, and expanding sidewalk infrastructure along Roosevelt Boulevard.

“When you send your tax dollars to Washington, you ought to see something come back in a very tangible and specific way for improvements in quality of life,” said Sen. Bob Casey . “This is one of those investments.”

Casey joined Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in Hunting Park to mark progress on the project.

The safety upgrades are much needed, as proven by statistics. According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data, accidents along the 12-mile stretch killed 119 people between 2012 and 2021, including 49 pedestrians.

Improvements will be implemented at 45 locations along the roadway, including the modernization of traffic signals, intersections reconfiguration, and new median barriers, among others.