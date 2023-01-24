Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
Maryland lawmakers discuss the impact of violence on healthcare
On January 24th, 2023, the first subcommittee meeting for Maryland’s Public Health and Minority Health Disparities Subcommittee took place, featuring input and briefings from a few healthcare advocates regarding their responsibilities and priority goals for this upcoming legislative session. The focus of the meeting was to discuss the impact of violence on healthcare in Maryland.
stateofreform.com
CDHS advocates for more support around healthcare workforce before House Committee
The executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), Michelle Barnes, testified before the House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday that the department has a critical staffing need. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox.
stateofreform.com
Hawaii healthcare employers call for less travel nurse usage, hiring more ‘clinical educators,’ and conducting recruitment efforts in high schools to respond to ongoing workforce shortage
Hawaii healthcare workforce professionals discussed initiatives designed to attract much-needed workers to the field during the 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Janna Hoshide, senior director of healthcare workforce development at Healthcare Association...
stateofreform.com
Colorado BHA set to release strategic plan on Jan. 31st
Testifying before the House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday, Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) Commissioner Dr. Morgan Medlock said the agency’s strategic plan for transforming the state’s behavioral healthcare system will be released on Jan. 31st. Medlock appeared before the committee to give...
Comments / 0