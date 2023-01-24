ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn College women’s basketball, wrestlers go 2-0

Pennsylvania College of Technology women’s basketball and wrestling teams both posted 2-0 records this past week. Penn College led for all but 59 seconds during a 68-55 win at Penn State Abington on Tuesday. Kayleigh Miller, of Sayre, paced the Wildcats with a game-high 20 points, while Rachel Teats,...
Shaffer selected for society’s student leadership program

For the second consecutive year, a Pennsylvania College of Technology student has been selected to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ Student to Leadership Development Program. Elisabeth Shaffer, of Trout Run, began her three-year term on Jan. 1. The 2022 Phi Theta Kappa honor society inductee is pursuing an...
An Open House to close the deal!

Penn College welcomed more than 500 guests – including about 220 prospective students – for Friday’s first Open House of Spring 2023. Following a schedule that comprised equal parts structure and flexibility, visitors attended a presentation by the Admissions Office and toured up to two academic labs.
‘Facing Suicide’ examines urgent health care challenge

With suicide robbing the nation of tens of thousands of promising lives each year, a Tuesday forum sponsored by Student Affairs at Penn College confronted the issue with candor, compassion and expertise. Following the screening of the “Facing Suicide” documentary in Penn’s Inn, discussion by community panelists helped frame the focus on mental health and suicide prevention.
