Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Coach TV: Yasir Rosemond after Indiana's 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana associate head coach Yasir Rosemond said after IU’s 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota gave the Hoosiers a four-game winning streak.
Teri Moren previews tonight's game between No. 6 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State
Watch and listen to what Indiana head women's basketball coach Teri Moren had to say Wednesday ahead of No. 6 IU's clash against No. 2 Ohio State at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Transcript:. Q. What makes Ohio State so different this...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses Indiana's 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis said after his 26-point, 21-rebounds, six-block game powered the Hoosiers to a 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 61-57 Loss to Indiana
With only seven scholarship players healthy the Minnesota Gophers battled with Indiana to the final minute but came up just short. Here are the five things that you as a Golden Gopher basketball fan should take away from this contest. One. Great Gameplan from Ben Johnson. With limited options on...
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson out vs. Minnesota due to COVID
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID, IU announced. Woodson is in his second year as the IU men’s basketball coach. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations....
Indiana at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction
With injuries piling up for the Gophers and Trayce Jackson-Davis playing at a high level, Indiana comes to Williams Arena tonight to take on the Gophers. With Dawson Garcia injured and potentially out for the game hopes are not high in Minneapolis but nonetheless we press on with the Gopher Gameday Preview and Prediction!
Hoosiers For Good signs 19 IU athletes across 8 sports to NIL deals as part of 2023 winter class
Hoosiers For Good, an official NIL partner of IU athletics, has signed 19 IU athletes across eight sports as part of its 2023 winter class, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday. The third round of athlete signings will collaborate with 11 Indiana-based charities, with six new charities set to be introduced.
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery updates Patrick McCaffrey's status, previews Michigan State game
Fran McCaffery and Iowa will take on Michigan State on Thursday night, and the coach previewed the game, and updates about his team ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Iowa saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Ohio State, and Michigan State lost 3 of their last 4, with the most recent coming Sunday at Indiana.
Live thread: Indiana at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana plays at Minnesota tonight (9 p.m., BTN) in a Big Ten road game. Join Peegs.com's Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, as well as a host of Indiana in the live thread.
SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 25): Attucks jumps into Top 10 after big win
Penn moves up to No. 2 while previously unranked Indianapolis Attucks jumps into the top 10 after winning the Indianapolis City Tournament. Elsewhere, Greenfield-Central also joins the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 | JAN. 11 | JAN. 17 Here's a look at the ...
