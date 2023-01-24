ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland City, IN

247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 61-57 Loss to Indiana

With only seven scholarship players healthy the Minnesota Gophers battled with Indiana to the final minute but came up just short. Here are the five things that you as a Golden Gopher basketball fan should take away from this contest. One. Great Gameplan from Ben Johnson. With limited options on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Indiana at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction

With injuries piling up for the Gophers and Trayce Jackson-Davis playing at a high level, Indiana comes to Williams Arena tonight to take on the Gophers. With Dawson Garcia injured and potentially out for the game hopes are not high in Minneapolis but nonetheless we press on with the Gopher Gameday Preview and Prediction!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Live thread: Indiana at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana plays at Minnesota tonight (9 p.m., BTN) in a Big Ten road game. Join Peegs.com's Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, as well as a host of Indiana in the live thread.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

