Washington, DC

Women's Basketball Routs Perennial A-10 Power Dayton, 71-57

WASHINGTON - In the annals of Atlantic 10 women's basketball, George Washington and Dayton are #1 and #2 all-time among current member schools in success. A historic rivalry that has seen each side claim three postseason A-10 crowns in the last 11 seasons, the sides have little trouble getting up for the showdown when they meet.
DAYTON, OH
Women’s Basketball Welcomes in Dayton for Saturday Clash

WASHINGTON – George Washington women's basketball will kick off a three-game homestand when it welcomes the Dayton Flyers to town on Saturday afternoon. The two teams are slated to go head-to-head at the Charles E. Smith Center at 1:30 p.m. with live coverage available locally on NBC Sports Washington and via streaming on ESPN+.
DAYTON, OH
Women’s Tennis Hosts Delaware State in Home Opener

WASHINGTON – Originally scheduled for a Saturday match, GW women's tennis will now host Delaware State on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., at the JTCC in College Park, Md., for its home opener. LAST TIME OUT. GW dropped its season opener to James Madison last Saturday, 7-0. A LOOK AT...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Gymnastics Heads to Chapel Hill for Dual Meet with Tar Heels

WASHINGTON – The George Washington gymnastics team will visit Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday for an EAGL dual meet with North Carolina. March outs from Carmichael Arena are scheduled for 4 p.m., with live coverage of the meet available on ESPN+. LAST TIME OUT. GW placed second in a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

