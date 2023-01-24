Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Barclays turns bullish on European banks, downgrades utilities sector
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but the British investment bank downgraded the utilities sector.
rigzone.com
Oil Traders Weigh Up Market This Week
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at demand trends, oil price moves, and a surprising Henry Hub development. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This...
rigzone.com
Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
ExxonMobil will invest about $560 million to move forward with the construction of the largest renewable diesel facility in Canada. — US supermajor ExxonMobil will invest about $560 million to move forward with the construction of the largest renewable diesel facility in Canada. Exxon said that the investment will...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. On Sunday at approximately 7pm GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from the jackup Valaris 121, the company revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday. Read full article here.
rigzone.com
Gasoline Price More Expensive Than Year Ago Levels
The price of regular gasoline in the U.S. is more expensive than year ago levels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), AAA Gas Prices, and GasBuddy. In its most recent gasoline and diesel fuel update, which was released on January 23, the EIA pegged the U.S....
