rigzone.com
Expro Pens 10-Year Deal For Work On Eni's LNG Plant In Congo
Expro Group has announced a long-term production solutions contract with Eni for a liquified natural gas pre-treatment facility in Congo. Energy services provider Expro Group has announced a long-term production solutions contract with Eni for a liquified natural gas pre-treatment facility in Congo. As initially discussed on the company’s third-quarter...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
marinelink.com
Chevron to Send 500,000-barrel Cargo of Venezuelan Oil to Its Pascagoula Refinery
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's...
maritime-executive.com
Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China
Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Flows to Asia Surge After USA Refinery Disruptions
Canadian crude shipments to Asia are set to surge to the highest in more than a year as US refinery outages force producers to find new outlets for their oil. At least 7 million barrels of heavy-sour crude produced in Canada’s oil sands have been sold to Asian buyers for February loading, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s the most since January 2022, Vortexa data shows.
‘Ritual humiliations’: African music stars struggle to get visas to Europe
A Kenyan DJ’s post of being denied transit through Amsterdam has put the spotlight on airlines’ alleged racist policies
rigzone.com
Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe
Projects sanctioned under Norway's temporary tax regime will help maintain high NCS production towards 2030 and increase O&G supply to Europe. — Projects sanctioned under Norway’s temporary tax regime will help maintain high production on the NCS towards 2030 and increase oil and gas supply to Europe. The...
Egypt's Sisi heads to India amid investment push
CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India's Jan. 26 Republic Day.
Norway to offer record number of Arctic oil, gas exploration blocks
Norway on Tuesday said it plans to offer a record number of gas and oil exploration blocks in the Arctic, with environmental NGOs condemning an "aggressive" promotion of fossil fuels. The NGO said the proposal would violate the commitment not to explore virgin territory as some blocks were to be located far from existing infrastructure.
rigzone.com
Neptune Spuds One More Adorf Gas Production Well
Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. — Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. The well...
OilPrice.com
Eni Unable To Deliver LNG Cargo To Blackout-Stricken Pakistan
Italian energy major Eni has warned it would not be able to deliver an LNG cargo to Pakistan in February due to circumstances outside its control. Eni has a long-term contract with Pakistan to deliver one LNG cargo per month over the period between 2017 and 2032, but this time, the company said, things were outside its control.
rigzone.com
Cadeler Tags Semco Maritime To Upgrade O-Class WFIV Cranes
Semco Maritime has been contracted by Cadeler to upgrade the crane capacity on the latter's O-class wind farm installation vessels. Cadeler has contracted Semco Maritime to upgrade the main crane capacity on its two O-class wind farm installation vessels (WFIV) Wind Orca and Wind Osprey. Semco Maritime has previously fitted new and extended crane booms on these two wind farm installation vessels.
maritime-executive.com
Anglo American Begins Sailing its First Large, LNG Dual-Fueled Bulker
Global mining giant Anglo American is kicking off operations with the first of its new large, LNG dual-fueled bulkers which were recently added to its charter fleet. The new vessel, Ubuntu Harmony, is one of two recently delivered by their Chinese shipbuilders and is part of a new generation of more environmentally conscious, large bulk carriers.
DR Congo-Rwanda tensions hold up Doha peace summit
Qatar is battling to host a peace meeting between the presidents of rivals DR Congo and Rwanda, even though a summit this week was called off amid rising tensions, diplomats say. "The intended signing meeting between the presidents of Rwanda and DR Congo has been postponed until further notice," a Qatar foreign ministry source told AFP. "Qatar is optimistic that the meeting will take place at a time to be determined."
IMF approves $86.9 million extended fund facility for Mauritania
DAKAR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $86.9 million extended fund facility for Mauritania, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The Executive Board decision enables an immediate disbursement of $21.7 millions, the statement said.
rigzone.com
YouGov Reveals Most Popular Energy and Utilities Cos in UK
In YouGov's previous poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK, British Gas was the top ranked company. — The top ranked company in the most recent YouGov Ratings poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK is Octopus Energy, with a popularity score of 35 percent.
hstoday.us
Exercise Obangame Express 2023 Kicks Off in Lagos, Nigeria
Obangame Express (OE23), the largest multinational maritime exercise in Western and Central Africa, kicked off its 12th year with 33 participating nations, Jan. 23, 2023. The exercise, hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, will feature both in-port and at-sea training scenarios including maritime operations center familiarization and exchanges on medical care, search and rescue operations, and boarding techniques.
US News and World Report
Senegalese Farmer Pleads for Support as African Leaders Discuss Food Security
NOTTO GOUYE DIAMA, Senegal (Reuters) - As African heads of state gathered in Senegal's capital Dakar for a three-day summit this week to find solutions to food insecurity on the continent, 33-year-old farmer Mor Kabe had a message for them. "Make sure support reaches smallholder farmers." Smallholder farmers like Kabe...
