ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Expro Pens 10-Year Deal For Work On Eni's LNG Plant In Congo

Expro Group has announced a long-term production solutions contract with Eni for a liquified natural gas pre-treatment facility in Congo. Energy services provider Expro Group has announced a long-term production solutions contract with Eni for a liquified natural gas pre-treatment facility in Congo. As initially discussed on the company’s third-quarter...
maritime-executive.com

Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China

Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
Quartz

Uganda’s troubled China railway contract

Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Flows to Asia Surge After USA Refinery Disruptions

Canadian crude shipments to Asia are set to surge to the highest in more than a year as US refinery outages force producers to find new outlets for their oil. At least 7 million barrels of heavy-sour crude produced in Canada’s oil sands have been sold to Asian buyers for February loading, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s the most since January 2022, Vortexa data shows.
COLORADO STATE
rigzone.com

Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe

Projects sanctioned under Norway's temporary tax regime will help maintain high NCS production towards 2030 and increase O&G supply to Europe. — Projects sanctioned under Norway’s temporary tax regime will help maintain high production on the NCS towards 2030 and increase oil and gas supply to Europe. The...
Reuters

Egypt's Sisi heads to India amid investment push

CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India's Jan. 26 Republic Day.
AFP

Norway to offer record number of Arctic oil, gas exploration blocks

Norway on Tuesday said it plans to offer a record number of gas and oil exploration blocks in the Arctic, with environmental NGOs condemning an "aggressive" promotion of fossil fuels. The NGO said the proposal would violate the commitment not to explore virgin territory as some blocks were to be located far from existing infrastructure.
rigzone.com

Neptune Spuds One More Adorf Gas Production Well

Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. — Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. The well...
OilPrice.com

Eni Unable To Deliver LNG Cargo To Blackout-Stricken Pakistan

Italian energy major Eni has warned it would not be able to deliver an LNG cargo to Pakistan in February due to circumstances outside its control. Eni has a long-term contract with Pakistan to deliver one LNG cargo per month over the period between 2017 and 2032, but this time, the company said, things were outside its control.
rigzone.com

Cadeler Tags Semco Maritime To Upgrade O-Class WFIV Cranes

Semco Maritime has been contracted by Cadeler to upgrade the crane capacity on the latter's O-class wind farm installation vessels. Cadeler has contracted Semco Maritime to upgrade the main crane capacity on its two O-class wind farm installation vessels (WFIV) Wind Orca and Wind Osprey. Semco Maritime has previously fitted new and extended crane booms on these two wind farm installation vessels.
maritime-executive.com

Anglo American Begins Sailing its First Large, LNG Dual-Fueled Bulker

Global mining giant Anglo American is kicking off operations with the first of its new large, LNG dual-fueled bulkers which were recently added to its charter fleet. The new vessel, Ubuntu Harmony, is one of two recently delivered by their Chinese shipbuilders and is part of a new generation of more environmentally conscious, large bulk carriers.
AFP

DR Congo-Rwanda tensions hold up Doha peace summit

Qatar is battling to host a peace meeting between the presidents of rivals DR Congo and Rwanda, even though a summit this week was called off amid rising tensions, diplomats say. "The intended signing meeting between the presidents of Rwanda and DR Congo has been postponed until further notice," a Qatar foreign ministry source told AFP. "Qatar is optimistic that the meeting will take place at a time to be determined."
Reuters

IMF approves $86.9 million extended fund facility for Mauritania

DAKAR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $86.9 million extended fund facility for Mauritania, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The Executive Board decision enables an immediate disbursement of $21.7 millions, the statement said.
rigzone.com

YouGov Reveals Most Popular Energy and Utilities Cos in UK

In YouGov's previous poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK, British Gas was the top ranked company. — The top ranked company in the most recent YouGov Ratings poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK is Octopus Energy, with a popularity score of 35 percent.
hstoday.us

Exercise Obangame Express 2023 Kicks Off in Lagos, Nigeria

Obangame Express (OE23), the largest multinational maritime exercise in Western and Central Africa, kicked off its 12th year with 33 participating nations, Jan. 23, 2023. The exercise, hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, will feature both in-port and at-sea training scenarios including maritime operations center familiarization and exchanges on medical care, search and rescue operations, and boarding techniques.
US News and World Report

Senegalese Farmer Pleads for Support as African Leaders Discuss Food Security

NOTTO GOUYE DIAMA, Senegal (Reuters) - As African heads of state gathered in Senegal's capital Dakar for a three-day summit this week to find solutions to food insecurity on the continent, 33-year-old farmer Mor Kabe had a message for them. "Make sure support reaches smallholder farmers." Smallholder farmers like Kabe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy