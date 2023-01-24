The future of Rafael Leao continues to dominate the media headlines and at present AC Milan are not close to agreeing a renewal, a report claims. Calciomercato.com begin a report by stating that Leao was one of the biggest disappointments in the defeats against Inter and Lazio over the past week, because champions emerge in difficult moments and while he is certainly Milan’s best and most decisive player but he is still lacking in certain areas.

18 HOURS AGO