PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed (Jan. 23, 2023) a $200 million fund for housing infrastructure projects. Lawmakers pushed the funding package over its final hurdle in the Legislature after a right-wing group of Republicans sought to thwart its passage. The funding package evenly divides the $200 million between loans and grants from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for construction companies to build infrastructure projects like roads and water lines around new housing developments. It uses $150 million of state general funds and $50 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is one of the first pieces of legislation to clear the Republican-controlled Legislature this year.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO