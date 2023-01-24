Clive Daniel Hospitality was awarded a contract for the design of the welcome center and clubhouse of the future Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort in LaBelle. Working in collaboration with MHK Architecture & Planning and Lotus Construction on the combined 15,000-square-foot buildings, Clive Daniel Hospitality will manage the selection of all floor plans, furnishings, fixtures, finishes and equipment. The project broke ground in the fall 2022 and is expected to open in early 2024. It will be a resort with 443 recreational spaces, services and amenities. Located on the site of a former orange grove near a nature preserve, Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort features biking and hiking next to LaBelle’s future $1 billion water reservoir, as well as fishing and boating opportunities. It will accommodate visitors for up to six months at a time.

LABELLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO