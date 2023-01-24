Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
Yardbarker
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo
The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
Devils Want To Be Buyers At The Deadline And Should Target Timo Meier. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Claude Lemieux, the agent for Timo Meier, said they have not been in touch about an extension to this point. “I’m sorry but I don’t have any indications one...
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Wild prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023
The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebound in a big way on Thursday as they travel to Minnesota to take on a solid Wild squad. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Flyers-Wild prediction and pick will be revealed. In an attempt to battle their way back to...
Lightning's Pat Maroon rips Bruins announcer for body-shaming comments in first face-to-face
Earlier this season, Boston Bruins television announcer Jack Edwards came under fire for insensitive comments made during a broadcast regarding the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. On Wednesday, Maroon had his chance to respond to Edwards face-to-face. With the Bruins in Tampa Bay to take on the...
Yardbarker
2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Calgary Flames
With just over five weeks to go until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3, let's provide a deep dive into the Calgary Flames. Current Record: 23-16-9 (ninth place in Western Conference) General Manager: Brad Treliving (ninth season) Head Coach: Darryl Sutter (second full season) Captain: Vacant. Last year:...
Yardbarker
Rangers Need to Move Chytil to 2nd Line Permanently
New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, never one to shy away from short- and long-term lineup experimentation, has been in the midst of a flurry of it, trying a myriad of combinations to spark his team’s 5-on-5 play of late. His latest overhaul bred success Jan. 23, when yet another group of new-look forward combinations sparked a 6-2 home victory over the Florida Panthers.
CBS Sports
2023 NHL All-Star Game: Grading the Reverse Retro jerseys
Last week, the NHL unveiled its jerseys for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The league went with a Reverse Retro approach this season, so let's see whether it worked. Over the past few years, every NHL team has introduced two Reverse Retro jerseys,...
Ryan O’Reilly hopes to stay with St. Louis through deadline
There are two big question marks for the St. Louis Blues as they head into the trade deadline. What happens to Vladimir Tarasenko, a player who has spent his entire career with one organization, and what happens to captain Ryan O’Reilly, the addition that put them over the top a few years ago?
Yardbarker
Devils at the 2022-23 Trade Deadline
The All-Star break is inching closer, which means trade deadline discussions are ramping up. General managers will do their best to improve their team, leaving some players to anxiously await their fate. Meanwhile, fans will spend the next several weeks scrolling through articles, looking for any type of rumors or speculation about their team.
FOX Sports
NY Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to 2-year extension
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year, $1.57 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Thursday for the 28-year-old who started the season with Hartford (AHL). Harpur will earn...
Yardbarker
Slumping Golden Knights visit revamped Rangers
The Vegas Golden Knights spent most of the first half of the season leading the Pacific Division. Now their slump is creating a logjam at the top of the division. Tied for first in the Pacific with 61 points, the Golden Knights hope two days of practice can help them avoid a third straight loss Friday night when they visit the New York Rangers.
Yardbarker
Flyers head to the North Star State for tilt against Wild
Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime. Tonight, the Flyers are on the road against the Minnesota Wild in the first of two matchups between both teams this season. After tonight, the next clash between these clubs will be on March 23rd, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere out four to six weeks with upper body injury
In just about the worst timing possible, Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. The Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, when he played just 19:20, only the tenth time all season he was under the 20-minute mark.
NHL
Ulf Sterner became 1st NHL player from Europe in 1965
Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and wit with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler recalls a landmark game that helped open the NHL to European-trained hockey players. The event took place 58 years ago this...
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Arizona Coyotes extend Juuso Valimaki, Calgary Flames fall in power rankings and more
The Arizona Coyotes have extended defenceman Juuse Valimaki inking him to a one-year deal. The former Flames rearguard joined the ‘Yotes ahead of this season after Calgary waived him. Valimaki has flourished in the desert scoring two goals and 12 points in 43 games this season. “We are very...
Yardbarker
Wild’s Matt Dumba among trade deadline’s top boom/bust assets
Looking toward the trade deadline, let's focus on Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who moved up to No. 9 on last week’s latest Trade Targets board. He’s been in the news after coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch for two consecutive games last week before returning him to the lineup on Tuesday night in Tampa.
Comments / 0