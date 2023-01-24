ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Yardbarker

Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline

The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo

The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

Devils Want To Be Buyers At The Deadline And Should Target Timo Meier. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Claude Lemieux, the agent for Timo Meier, said they have not been in touch about an extension to this point. “I’m sorry but I don’t have any indications one...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Calgary Flames

With just over five weeks to go until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3, let's provide a deep dive into the Calgary Flames. Current Record: 23-16-9 (ninth place in Western Conference) General Manager: Brad Treliving (ninth season) Head Coach: Darryl Sutter (second full season) Captain: Vacant. Last year:...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Rangers Need to Move Chytil to 2nd Line Permanently

New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, never one to shy away from short- and long-term lineup experimentation, has been in the midst of a flurry of it, trying a myriad of combinations to spark his team’s 5-on-5 play of late. His latest overhaul bred success Jan. 23, when yet another group of new-look forward combinations sparked a 6-2 home victory over the Florida Panthers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

2023 NHL All-Star Game: Grading the Reverse Retro jerseys

Last week, the NHL unveiled its jerseys for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The league went with a Reverse Retro approach this season, so let's see whether it worked. Over the past few years, every NHL team has introduced two Reverse Retro jerseys,...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Devils at the 2022-23 Trade Deadline

The All-Star break is inching closer, which means trade deadline discussions are ramping up. General managers will do their best to improve their team, leaving some players to anxiously await their fate. Meanwhile, fans will spend the next several weeks scrolling through articles, looking for any type of rumors or speculation about their team.
FOX Sports

NY Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to 2-year extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year, $1.57 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Thursday for the 28-year-old who started the season with Hartford (AHL). Harpur will earn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Slumping Golden Knights visit revamped Rangers

The Vegas Golden Knights spent most of the first half of the season leading the Pacific Division. Now their slump is creating a logjam at the top of the division. Tied for first in the Pacific with 61 points, the Golden Knights hope two days of practice can help them avoid a third straight loss Friday night when they visit the New York Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers head to the North Star State for tilt against Wild

Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime. Tonight, the Flyers are on the road against the Minnesota Wild in the first of two matchups between both teams this season. After tonight, the next clash between these clubs will be on March 23rd, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere out four to six weeks with upper body injury

In just about the worst timing possible, Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. The Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, when he played just 19:20, only the tenth time all season he was under the 20-minute mark.
NHL

Ulf Sterner became 1st NHL player from Europe in 1965

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and wit with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler recalls a landmark game that helped open the NHL to European-trained hockey players. The event took place 58 years ago this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Wild’s Matt Dumba among trade deadline’s top boom/bust assets

Looking toward the trade deadline, let's focus on Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who moved up to No. 9 on last week’s latest Trade Targets board. He’s been in the news after coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch for two consecutive games last week before returning him to the lineup on Tuesday night in Tampa.
SAINT PAUL, MN

