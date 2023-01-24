Read full article on original website
Secluded $3 million Ozark estate overlooks Finley River
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem For Some Thursday
(KTTS News) — Power outages are still a problem for people around West Plains, where a foot of snow fell Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 3,500 customers in Howell County are still waiting for lights and heat to come back on. Only a handful of outages are...
agfc.com
Fish consumption advisory issued for Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes
MOUNTAIN HOME – According to the Arkansas Department of Health, anglers pursuing walleye on Bull Shoals Lake in Marion, Baxter and Boone counties, and Norfork Lake in Baxter and Fulton counties may want to pay attention to the amount of fish they consume from these lakes. Last week, the ADH issued a fish consumption advisory for large walleye in these two north Arkansas reservoirs.
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
KTLO
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
KYTV
Crews work to stay ahead of heavy snowfall in Harrison, Ark.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The storm expected to hit Northern Arkansas brought heavy snow Tuesday. Harrison is seeing its fair share. “We’re watching out as far as the weatherman shows us, said Harrison’s public works director Wade Phillips. He says crews have been keeping a close eye on...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
ozarksfn.com
Growing a Legacy
FORDLAND, MO. – Mark and Emma Alexander have lived at their farm near Fordland, Mo., for 10 years. The farm is in Webster County and 11 miles from the nearest town. When they first moved to the farm, they had 40 acres and most of it is wooded. So they only had a couple of hogs. In 2015, they purchased an adjoining 80 acres. With the additional land, they were able to buy some beef cattle and goats.
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man hurt in U.S. 60 accident Tuesday evening
A Willow Springs man was injured Tuesday night in a crash on U.S. 60 west of Highway FF in Carter County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Joseph R. Rixon, 39, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
