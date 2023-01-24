Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Ole Miss freshman Suntarine Perkins earns five-star status from 247Sports
Suntarine Perkins is now a five-star prospect. The linebacker from Raleigh, Miss., who enrolled at Ole Miss earlier this month, has been chasing the elite status for a while now after turning in head-jerking performances at the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game and the All-American Bowl. The 6-3, 205-pound Perkins comes in...
Transfer QB Luke Altmyer urgently attacking B1G opportunity with Illini: 'I want take full advantage of it'
Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer spent two seasons as a backup at Ole Miss. That experience is shaping how he attacks his opportunity to be the Illinois starter.
Ole Miss to Hire Western Kentucky CB Coach Keynodo Hudson
The Rebels have reportedly found their new cornerbacks coach in Western Kentucky's Keynodo Hudson
Ole Miss Dominates Transfer Portal Open Window Period
The Rebels made the most of the first NCAA Transfer Portal window.
Ole Miss Football: Transfers fill short-term needs but don’t build champions
What can Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels learn from Georgia’s march to a second-straight national title, capped by the Dogs’ unprecedented 65-7 mauling of TCU in the championship game?. Driving home from a meeting, listening to the tail end of the game, and marveling at its...
bestofarkansassports.com
With Kermit Davis Now Out of the Way as an Illegal Extra Defender, Arkansas’ Future Grows Brighter
By defeating Ole Miss 69-57 on Saturday, the Hogs won their first “Super Bowl” game of the season, according to Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman. As far as I can tell, a “Super Bowl” game is a must-win game on steroids. Unfortunately, because they sit at 2-5 in SEC play, there will be quite a few more “Super Bowl” games for this team — like, for instance, Tuesday night’s home tilt vs LSU.
Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'
Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl
This may be the most interesting Ole Miss message board take yet.
wxxv25.com
PRC alum Hayden Dunhurst living the dream after being drafted by Royals out of Ole Miss
Two of the biggest moments in a college baseball player’s life that most can only dream of is winning the College World Series in Omaha and hearing their name called in the MLB First Year Player Draft. Today, Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst leaving for Kansas City after...
College Basketball Player Reportedly Involved In Fatal Accident
Ole Miss freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident that took the life of a man visiting the Rebels' campus. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native has missed each of Mississippi's last three games for "personal reasons" according to head coach Kermit Davis. But it doesn't ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
RJ Young projects how the Ole Miss QB competition will play out
RJ Young addressed the 3-man quarterback competition at Ole Miss following the transfers of Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to join Jaxson Dart with the Rebels. Young pointed out that Dart was good enough to start for Ole Miss, but not to the point that Lane Kiffin didn’t want to bring in competition.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss men's basketball player involved in fatal car incident, per report
Ole Miss freshman men’s basketball player Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal automobile accident that resulted in the death of a man visiting the school’s campus. Ewin has missed the Rebels’ last 3 games. Coach Kermit Davis has cited “personal reasons” for the freshman’s absence....
hottytoddy.com
Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’
The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
WLBT
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
Former DeSoto County Schools employee arrested for child exploitation, records show
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A former DeSoto County Schools employee is facing charges of child exploitation, the Sheriff’s Office there confirmed Tuesday. Jacob Lollar was arrested Nov. 23, nine days after the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System.
