Trevor Zegras buried the game-winning goal in overtime, clinching Anaheim's dramatic 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim improved to 4-2-1 in its last seven games and 16-29-5 overall. The Ducks have won three straight games for the first time this season and now have points in six straight meetings against the Coyotes (4-0-2).

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO