Owensboro, KY

WBKR

Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson

A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
HENDERSON, KY
hancockclarion.com

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro needs actors; auditions for classic American drama

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro needs actors! They are having AUDITIONS for a play February 5th and 6th. The classic American drama, COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA has roles for men and women, young and middle aged. AUDITIONS will be Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:00 pm, and Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:00 pm. They will be at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A free indoor skatepark is getting settled at its new location in Henderson. Gift Skateboarding is a nonprofit organization located on Highway 41. Staff says their goal is to provide safe and accessible community space and programs centered around skateboarding. Secretary Robby Zimmerman says there has...
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

The Delicious 2023 Menu for the Angels for Ashley St. Jude Cookout in Owensboro

The 2023 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon is exactly one week away. It will take place from 6am to 7pm on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. During the Radiothon, we'll be sharing inspirational stories of hope from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and encouraging you to join the life-saving mission by become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope for just $19 a month.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. musician signs Nashville record deal

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Kelsey Hart is a rising country music star, born and raised here in the Tri-State. Hart grew up in Muhlenberg County, but is making his way to music city after signing a deal with Curb Records in Nashville. He says in 2016, he was cutting hair...
NASHVILLE, TN
visitowensboro.com

Beat the Cold with Indoor Fun in Owensboro

Here in Kentucky, the last thing we’re able to predict is the weather. But we do know that it can get cold around here during winter. But that shouldn’t stop you from having fun!. It’s easy to just hunker down and stay home when the days are short...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

This Iconic Kentucky Restaurant Famously Known For Epic Salad Bar & Strong Mints

There's a Kentucky restaurant that serves delicious food but it is ironically known for its soup and salad bar and some curiously strong English mints. Briarpatch Restaurant has been in business for a very long time in Owensboro. It is a staple of our small community. It says a lot about a place where you can keep your doors open for half a century. The restaurant has had three sets of owners over the years but the food has stayed the very same. There is a deep-rooted history of continuing the tradition of excellence.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Humane Society of Henderson County dealing with overcrowding issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs help from the community. Staff members with the Humane Society say their kennels are almost full, which leads to difficulty cleaning up after, feeding and overall care of the animals. They have asked if the community could donate cleaning supplies, cat litter or Purina dog or cat chow.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Company repurposing downtown Henderson Municipal Power and Light facility

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new investment from Kentucky’s bourbon industry as startup Henderson Distilling Co. will establish a new distillery in Henderson County, creating 12 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment. A news release says the company will locate on the former Henderson Municipal Power and Light campus […]
HENDERSON, KY

