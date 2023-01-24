P.S. I Love You is a rom-com masterpiece, rubbing shoulders with greats like My Best Friend's Wedding and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, but according to Gerard Butler, who starred alongside Hilary Swank in the movie, things got grisly thanks to a set of suspenders. In a new interview, Butler said that he "almost killed her" when the claw clips on his accessory cut her open. The suspenders in question, which played into the film's iconic dance scene, had crocodile-style claw clips, which are sharp and jagged so that they stay attached to pants — but apparently, also make for an unexpected weapon.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO