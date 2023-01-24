Read full article on original website
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
In Style
Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role
Blake Lively just said goodbye to her famous blonde hair in a major color switch-up (potentially for her latest role). On Thursday, the actress posted an Instagram Story of a selfie showing off a new brunette 'do. In the snap, Lively faced the side to reveal her profile and brand-new...
In Style
Oprah Wore Kitten Heels and the Shiniest Suit to the 'The 1619 Project' Premiere
Oprah added a major dose of razzle dazzle to what could have been a very business-casual outfit. Swapping her go-to monochromatic dressing for something a lot more sparkly, Winfrey wore a shimmering, sequin-covered pantsuit to the premiere of Hulu's The 1619 Project last night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
In Style
Gerard Butler "Almost Killed" Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
P.S. I Love You is a rom-com masterpiece, rubbing shoulders with greats like My Best Friend's Wedding and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, but according to Gerard Butler, who starred alongside Hilary Swank in the movie, things got grisly thanks to a set of suspenders. In a new interview, Butler said that he "almost killed her" when the claw clips on his accessory cut her open. The suspenders in question, which played into the film's iconic dance scene, had crocodile-style claw clips, which are sharp and jagged so that they stay attached to pants — but apparently, also make for an unexpected weapon.
