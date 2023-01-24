ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the Record -- Week of Jan. 27, 2023

Carol Weisse, the Ronald M. Obenzinger Professor of Psychology/Director of Health Professions, and Alice Cheng ’23 had a paper, "Social Model Hospice Residential Care Homes: Whom Do They Really Serve?", accepted for publication in the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Co-authors are Kelly Melekis (Professor/Chair of Social Work Skidmore College) and Jovana D’Alonzo (Tufts School of Medicine and Public Health).
President Harris to deliver State of Union address

President David R. Harris will present his annual State of Union address from 3:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 via Zoom. The talk will review the significant milestones Union has reached on a number of institutional priorities including DEIB, the Powering Union campaign, the Templeton Institute, U Journey, GenEd, facilities, admissions and marketing. He’ll also outline some of the challenges facing our College and higher education in general.
Winter Reading Series: New tales of two old texts

The Theater and Dance Department’s Winter Reading Series, to be presented Feb. 1-5, provides an opportunity to examine classical texts through the lenses of contemporary playwrights. All readings will be held in Old Chapel and are appropriate for all ages. They are free to the Union community and unticketed,...
