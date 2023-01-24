ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
In Style

Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role

Blake Lively just said goodbye to her famous blonde hair in a major color switch-up (potentially for her latest role). On Thursday, the actress posted an Instagram Story of a selfie showing off a new brunette 'do. In the snap, Lively faced the side to reveal her profile and brand-new...
In Style

Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top

After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.

