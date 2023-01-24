Read full article on original website
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
In Style
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet. For the formal occasion, Katy made...
In Style
Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role
Blake Lively just said goodbye to her famous blonde hair in a major color switch-up (potentially for her latest role). On Thursday, the actress posted an Instagram Story of a selfie showing off a new brunette 'do. In the snap, Lively faced the side to reveal her profile and brand-new...
In Style
Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top
After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.
