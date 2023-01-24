Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Nuclear Power? Have No Fear—Our Clean Energy Future Is Radioactive.
We’d all like to live in the world of fairytales and gumdrops where all our power comes from the wind and the sun. But when you talk to people who know what they’re talking about, one thing becomes clear: Wind and solar will be a big part of our energy future, but they won’t be everything. Those are renewable power sources, which fit under the larger umbrella of low-carbon energy, but the sun doesn’t shine all the time and the wind doesn’t always blow. A bunch of companies are working on new battery technologies to store energy from wind and solar for the downtimes, but we need other slices in our energy pie to crank out power 24/7. These are called “firm” or “baseload” power sources, and we’ve covered a couple—like hydro and geothermal—that will hopefully replace some of what we get from oil and gas.
maritime-executive.com
Freeport LNG Seeks Regulatory Approval to Restart Operations
Seven months after an explosion took the Freeport LNG facility offline, the operators are asking regulatory for approval to take the first steps in restarting operations. While behind schedule, the facility with approval would be able to begin shipping LNG by early February and would continue to ramp up to full operations.
US approves first small modular nuclear reactor design
For the first time, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission certified a design for an advanced small modular reactor. The NuScale Power design is the seventh cleared for use.
The 17 Effects Nuclear War Would Have on Earth
To determine what a nuclear war would do to the world, 24/7 Wall St. gleaned information from the book “Nuclear Choices for the Twenty-First Century: A Citizen’s Guide” written by Richard Wolfson, a Benjamin F. Wissler Professor of Physics at Middlebury College, and Ferenc Dalnoki-Veress, a Scientist-in-Residence at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies of the […]
U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China
U.S. House Republicans wrapped up their first week in the majority Thursday by passing with bipartisan support a bill to prohibit the Energy Department from selling the nation’s stockpile of crude oil to China or affiliated entities. The bill, written by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington, would prevent releases […] The post U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility
Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.
4 Largest Private Armies in the World
Given the security trends around the world, private security companies are getting bigger. To determine the world’s four largest private armies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Contract Security Industry White Paper from Robert H. Perry & Associates, a broker for manned guarding companies. Companies were ranked based on global revenue for the most recent year […]
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
nextbigfuture.com
Elon Said the New 4680 Factory Could Reach 500 GWh/Year of Batteries
Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to produce at least 100 GWH/year 4680 batteries from the new Nevada factory and this could reach 500 GWH/year. This will be part of Tesla expanding 4680 battery production to 1000-3000 GWH/year. This will be in addition to batteries from other suppliers like CATL.
marinelink.com
US Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Carl Levin
The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the future guided missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Jan. 26. Delivery represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its materiel and operational readiness.
U.S. DOJ probes Goodyear's handling of recalled tire - WSJ
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O) for its handling of a recalled tire that has been linked to eight deaths and dozens of injuries, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by the newspaper.
Washington Examiner
Biden oil reserve refill plan won't work, industry group told administration
The leading U.S. oil and gas industry group told the Department of Energy its Strategic Petroleum Reserve refill plan wouldn't work as intended, its CEO said Thursday after the department's first attempt failed to advance. The DOE solicited offers in December to begin refilling the reserve after the drawdown of...
Adani Group mulls suing US short-seller for fraud claims
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that caused heavy selling of its stocks this week. Jatin Jalundhwala, head...
rigzone.com
Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
Surveillance specialist Senstar has identified three security trends affecting the oil and gas sector in 2023; ongoing conflicts and physical threats, new artificial intelligence-enhanced technologies, and remaining vigilant against cybersecurity threats. “The conflict in Ukraine, regional instabilities, and the potential for geopolitical or ecological-based terrorism continues to pose substantial threats...
FAA lacks leadership amid key challenges
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faces a number of challenges in the wake of the national flight grounding earlier this month while President Biden’s pick to lead the agency, who was nominated in July, has yet to even get a hearing. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, aims […]
U.S. House panel to hold hearing on supply chain, infrastructure
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. House committee said Thursday it will hold a hearing next Wednesday on supply chain and transportation infrastructure issues that will feature trucking, railroad and union groups.
Guyana: Satellites will spot oil spills, not on-ship experts
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency says it can now use satellites to monitor any oil spills in the South American nation’s waters. The agency’s former leader criticized the technology as ineffective, saying the only proper way of minimizing oil spills is to put spill-prevention experts onboard drilling ships and platforms.
maritime-executive.com
Carrier USS George H.W. Bush Joins Largest US-Israeli Drill in History
The carrier USS George H.W. Bush is operating in the Eastern Mediterranean in support of the largest ever U.S. joint exercise with Israel. The massive live-fire drills involve forces on land, air and sea, and will continue throughout the week. "More than 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, High Mobility Artillery...
House to vote on bill offsetting Biden's SPR drawdown with more oil and gas production
The House will vote Friday on the Strategic Production Response Act, which would boost U.S. oil and gas production in response to drawdowns of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
