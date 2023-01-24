ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

union.edu

Applications to Union surge to record for Class of 2027

When she started her college search, Maddy Ewald identified two main factors that would help guide her decision. She wanted to attend a school with a solid engineering program. She also preferred a small student body. Attending a private K-12 school in Pennsylvania with fewer than 800 students, she valued the connections made with both students and teachers.
union.edu

President Harris to deliver State of Union address

President David R. Harris will present his annual State of Union address from 3:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 via Zoom. The talk will review the significant milestones Union has reached on a number of institutional priorities including DEIB, the Powering Union campaign, the Templeton Institute, U Journey, GenEd, facilities, admissions and marketing. He’ll also outline some of the challenges facing our College and higher education in general.
