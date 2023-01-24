President David R. Harris will present his annual State of Union address from 3:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 via Zoom. The talk will review the significant milestones Union has reached on a number of institutional priorities including DEIB, the Powering Union campaign, the Templeton Institute, U Journey, GenEd, facilities, admissions and marketing. He’ll also outline some of the challenges facing our College and higher education in general.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO