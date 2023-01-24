Read full article on original website
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Why Some People Are Citing a Strange Side Effect to Weight Loss Drugs
Drugs that are intended to treat type-2 diabetes have become extremely popular lately due to their apparent ability to help people shed weight, fast. Ozempic, Wegovy, and Tirzepatide (marketed as Mounjaro) are allegedly being used by Hollywood’s elite, and others, as a quick way to drop some pounds. But...
The Worst Lunch Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, Cardiologists Say
If you have a busy schedule, finding the time to fit a nutritious, filling lunch into your day can be difficult. However, it’s always important to prioritize a balanced diet (along with these other tips) if you want to lead a long, healthy life–and unfortunately, that may mean cutting out some of your go-to lunch options. In fact, there’s one popular type of food that health experts agree you should kick to the curb for your overall health, especially when it comes to your heart health: fast food.
msn.com
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual health issues."
Voices: As a doctor, I know why Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are so controversial
I tried my first weight loss program at fourteen; a short, rigorous affair. My exercise regimen involved skipping and sit-ups with a diet mostly comprised of orange juice and eggs. Six weeks later, the results were in. I had lost enough weight to get admiration from my classmates, escape fat-shaming, and begin a lifelong battle with the scale.Today, I am a medical doctor and, obviously, all those lost pounds have been regained. I do my best to manage my weight, but it hasn’t been easy. The idea of a weight loss drug that would instantly make me thinner drew me...
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
EatingWell
Your Weight Could Impact How Well Your Body Absorbs Vitamin D, According to New Research
It's no secret that vitamin D is a critical nutrient for supporting good health. It's involved in everything from building strong bones and teeth to fighting infections and reducing inflammation. While you can get some of the vitamin D you need from sunlight and certain foods, it's common to take vitamin D supplements to help ensure adequate intake.
NBC New York
What Is Ozempic Face? Some Using Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss Report This Side Effect
The drug has been around in some form or another for years as a once-weekly non-insulin injection to help adults control their blood sugar but a combination of factors now has vaulted the name Ozempic into the lexicons of people who may not even have diabetes all, especially in recent months.
Ozempic helps people lose weight. But who should be able to use it?
Semaglutide, sold in the forms of Ozempic and Wegovy, shot into public consciousness as an effective weight-loss medication last year, thanks to spruiking from social media influencers and people such as Elon Musk. The unexpected increased in demand for the drug for weight loss has caused a world-wide shortage. Producing the drug – delivered as a weekly self-administered injection – involves a unique manufacturing set-up, so it will take some time to re-establish a global supply. It’s expected back in Australia at the end of March. Semaglutide (in the form of Ozempic) is an effective medication in managing type 2 diabetes –...
studyfinds.org
Beetroot juice can significantly increase muscle force while working out
EXETER, United Kingdom — Countless people spend untold hours in the gym in pursuit of stronger muscles. For many, they follow these sessions by consuming a whole lot of protein to promote muscle recovery and growth. Now, however, fascinating findings suggest that fitness enthusiasts should add a new item to their post-workout shopping lists — beetroot juice.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
Medical News Today
Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?
By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
Juice of common vegetable may increase power during exercise, study suggests
Researchers have found that consuming dietary nitrate – the active molecule in beetroot juice – can increase muscle force while exercising, an advance that may lead to better workout supplements.While previous studies have shown that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, it has remained unclear how the body converts this molecule into the chemical nitric oxide to be used by our cells.In the new study, published earlier this month in the journal Acta Physiologica, scientists traced the distribution of ingested nitrate in the saliva, blood, muscle, and urine of ten healthy volunteers who performed leg exercises.Scientists probed where in the body...
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
