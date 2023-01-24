Read full article on original website
Virgil Earl Elsey
Virgil ‘Bubba’ Earl Elsey, Jr. 60, passed away January 22, 2023 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born July 21, 1962, to Virgil E. Elsey, Sr. and Ima (Summers) Elsey. Bubba attended Minneola High School and was an outstanding football player. He was awarded ‘First Team All-State...
Melvin Duane Parrott
Melvin Duane Parrott, 87, went home with his Heavenly Father Jan 24, 2023. He was born June 2, 1935, to Max and Ella (Ballou) Parrott in Exira, Iowa. On Aug. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sandra Kay Andersen in Exira. Together the couple moved to Nebraska where Melvin was active in 4H, REACT, and was the entertainment director for Douglas County Fair, he was also on the Nebraska State Fair Board. He worked for Llyod Shoes in Omaha and Mangelson’s. In 1978, he moved to Buhler and became a Vice President of Erickson’s Inc. until he became pastor of Faith Baptist Church in 1987, where he was acting pastor until he passed. He also was a Reno County Sheriff Chaplain from 1987, until he passed away. He was the director of Buhler Ambulance Service from 1982, until 1997. Melvin loved spending time with his family, fishing, and was an avid HAM Radio (CB) Operator.
Billie Ray “Bill” Williams
Billie Ray “Bill” Williams, 84, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at McPherson Hospital. He was born January 1, 1939 in Alton, Kansas, the son of Herald and Adeline (Stephenson) Williams. Bill graduated from Alton High School with the class of (1956). He enlisted in...
Daniel “Richard” Woodworth
Daniel Richard Woodworth, age 86 years, passed away on January 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society of Hutchinson, KS. He was born June 11, 1936, in Satanta, KS, to Norval Winston and Vida Yvonne (Baty) Woodworth. Richard lived most of his life in Dodge City, KS and was a graduate of Dodge City Senior High School, Dodge City Community College and Fort Hays State University. On August 19, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Patsy E. Rowton. Richard and Patsy began their teaching careers in Jetmore and Holyrood, KS before settling in Dodge City. Richard taught civics and coached at the middle school and high school levels until his retirement. His family was his true passion and he was never happier than when he could share his hobbies (boating. fishing, hunting and golfing) with them. Richard was raised in the Methodist faith and never veered from that foundation of love and faith and commitment to justice and equality for all.He was a kind and generous man with a big heart.
Carol J. Smith
Carol J. Smith, 77, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at McPherson Health and Rehab, in McPherson, KS. She was born February 18, 1945 in Hutchinson, KS, to Lorenzo D. and Willie A. (Carpenter) Foster. Carol attended Junior High School in Hutchinson. She was a cook at Hutchinson Regional...
Misty Dawn Nordling
Misty Dawn Nordling, 41, died January 21, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born January 24, 1981, in Liberal, KS, to David and Mary (Proulx) Nordling. Misty was homeschooled and graduated in 2000. She lived a big and adventurous life. Misty loved movies and music, dancing and cats. She competed in equestrian events in the Special Olympics. Misty and her family often took road trips where she was able to pet and feed lions, tigers, bears, kangaroos and camels. She hated that the cats always stole her shoes. Misty even had a big cat named after her. Her love for traveling took them by plane to Austria, Germany and Hawaii, where she learned to hula. Misty cruised to the Bahamas and explored Disney World, and was kissed by Spiderman at Universal Studios.
Dorothy A. Sitts
Dorothy A. (Peterson) Sitts, 92, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:45 p.m,, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Cedars, McPherson, Kansas. Dorothy was born in Salina, Kansas on October 10, 1930, a daughter of Mary Pauline (Komarek) and Merlin Lyle Peterson. Dorothy attended the Saline County Schools and graduated...
Delbert D. Mueller
Delbert D. Mueller, 89, of Hesston, KS, formerly of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Delbert was born on October 22, 1933, in Claremore, OK, the son of Martin and Elsie (Peper) Mueller. After graduating from Claassen High School, he obtained a BS degree in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma. In 1959 he married Paula Paulson, and the two soon relocated to Hawaii where Del served in the U.S. Army for two years before returning to Oklahoma to continue his studies. He was awarded a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Oklahoma in 1966. He completed postdoctoral studies at Northwestern University. Delbert joined the academic faculty at Kansas State University in the Department of Biochemistry in 1968. His research in physical biochemistry emphasized protein structure/function studies, and through a sabbatical leave to the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory in 1974 and 1975, he helped introduce at K-State the methods of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) and stable isotope labeling for structure studies of biological molecules. His teaching involved senior/graduate level courses, two of which he largely designed himself and taught for the majority of his career. Throughout his time at K-State, he was mentor to numerous graduate and undergraduate students who worked in his laboratory and was also active in a number of professional and honorary organizations, including the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the American Chemical Society, Sigma Xi, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Gamma Sigma Delta. Del served twice as president of the KSU Chapter of the American Chemical Society.
Newest HHNI Featured Neighborhood Selects Name at Jan. 24 Meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre Announces Blues Traveler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On the heels of their successful 2022 35th Anniversary Tour, seminal six-time Platinum rockers Blues Traveler have announced a series of 2023 shows to coincide with the impending release of their Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997 limited edition, double EP (Spring 2023). The Spring tour will kick off Tuesday, April 25 at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, KS and run through the end of May, culminating at the Flying Monkey on Wednesday, May 24 in Plymouth, NH. During the shows, the band will perform a bevy of songs spanning more than three decades and 14 hit albums – including the iconic four, which went six- times Platinum and spawned the definitive “Run-Around” (garnering their first Grammy® Award).
Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin
GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
Garrison Named KJCCC Player of the Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College sophomore guard Jayden Garrison was a true team leader down the stretch in a pair of Blue Dragon victories over Independence and Cloud County. Garrison was named the Jayhawk Conference Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday for those performances....
UPDATE: Condition of Deputy Shot in Officer-involved Shooting
FORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office updated on the deputy who remained hospitalized in Wichita after an officer-involved shooting occurred Monday in Dodge City, Kansas. The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital...
Top Auto Industry Researcher Partners with McPherson College
MCPHERSON, KAN. – McPherson College will partner with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) — considered the most respected research source in the automotive industry — on a study exploring the future of transportation and mobility to create a new engineering, design, and mobility program building on its existing Automotive Restoration program. Creating a national center for the future of engineering, design, and mobility is one of the key initiatives supported by the college’s $500 million double-match estate commitment.
MHS Boys Swim Team Improves in Hutchinson, Following 21-Team Tournament on Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – With points only being awarded to the top 16 places in each event, the McPherson High Boys Swimmers struggled to break through for points on Saturday, where they finished 11th overall in the 21-team Invitational in Wichita. On Tuesday, the Pups returned to the pool, where they finished 4th behind Buhler, Maize, and Maize South with solid team performance, bringing home hardware in multiple events.
KBI: Man arrested for murder in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton, Kansas. The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. KBI agents...
Reno County Commission Notes: Land Purchased for New Fire Station Site in Turon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved the $5,000 purchase of a lot in Turon with plans for a new fire station for Reno County Fire District 7 to be constructed there. The existing station was built in 1947 with an addition in 2000. An upgrade for the...
USD 308 Staff Participate in Bal-A-Vis-X Training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – USD 308 staff took part in a two-day training on Bal-A-Vis-X, a brain-body integration program used in classrooms to assist students in nervous system regulation. On the weekend of January 14, 2023, staff from Faris Elementary and McCandless Elementary participated in interactive training on the Bal-A-Vis-X...
Hutchinson Police Officers Respond to Robbery at Local Restaurant
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On January 24, 2023, at 8:53 pm officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to Jimmy Johns in reference to a robbery. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity entered the store and demanded currency out of the register. The suspect implied that he was armed but no weapon was displayed. He obtained an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the location. The suspect’s identity was quickly developed and located in the area where he was placed under arrest.
Bullpup Boys Snap 2-Game Skid, Defeating Andale 51-36
ANDALE, Kan. – With a portion of the Andale State Championship Football team on the basketball team, McPherson Head Coach Kurt Kinnamon and the Bullpup Boys knew they’d have their hands full, as they looked to avenge two losses to Andale from a season ago, and avoid a three game losing-streak.
