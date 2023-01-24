Delbert D. Mueller, 89, of Hesston, KS, formerly of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Delbert was born on October 22, 1933, in Claremore, OK, the son of Martin and Elsie (Peper) Mueller. After graduating from Claassen High School, he obtained a BS degree in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma. In 1959 he married Paula Paulson, and the two soon relocated to Hawaii where Del served in the U.S. Army for two years before returning to Oklahoma to continue his studies. He was awarded a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Oklahoma in 1966. He completed postdoctoral studies at Northwestern University. Delbert joined the academic faculty at Kansas State University in the Department of Biochemistry in 1968. His research in physical biochemistry emphasized protein structure/function studies, and through a sabbatical leave to the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory in 1974 and 1975, he helped introduce at K-State the methods of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) and stable isotope labeling for structure studies of biological molecules. His teaching involved senior/graduate level courses, two of which he largely designed himself and taught for the majority of his career. Throughout his time at K-State, he was mentor to numerous graduate and undergraduate students who worked in his laboratory and was also active in a number of professional and honorary organizations, including the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the American Chemical Society, Sigma Xi, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Gamma Sigma Delta. Del served twice as president of the KSU Chapter of the American Chemical Society.

