PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some Kia and Hyundai owners will have a hard time getting insurance.State Farm and Progressive are not writing new policies on certain vehicles in some markets. The problem is that some models of vehicles are too easy to steal.Affected vehicles include those manufactured between 2015 and 2019 that don't have immobilizers to prevent the vehicle from starting if a key is not present.Both companies said the decision only applies to new policies, and existing policyholders can continue renewing their insurance.

1 DAY AGO