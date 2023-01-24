ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family

A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
CBS Pittsburgh

State Farm, Progressive refusing to cover certain Hyundai, Kia models

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some Kia and Hyundai owners will have a hard time getting insurance.State Farm and Progressive are not writing new policies on certain vehicles in some markets. The problem is that some models of vehicles are too easy to steal.Affected vehicles include those manufactured between 2015 and 2019 that don't have immobilizers to prevent the vehicle from starting if a key is not present.Both companies said the decision only applies to new policies, and existing policyholders can continue renewing their insurance.
BBC

Warning to 100 funeral directors over price lists

One hundred funeral directors face the threat of being named and shamed if they fail to improve the transparency of their prices. A letter from the UK's competition authority warns them to improve after being found not to be complying with new rules on price lists. Consumer group Fairer Finance...
BBC

Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross

A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC

Grantham: Hundreds of cannabis plants found in disused shop

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been discovered in a disused shop in Grantham's High Street, police have said. Officers raided the property on Thursday afternoon and found about 1,000 plants across three floors. Lincolnshire Police said the property was visited five minutes after the force was alerted. Two men, aged...
Ty D.

McDonald's Most Controversial Location, Known As "The Beacon Of Chaos," To Close Permanently

The McDonald's location on Rideau Street in Ottawa, Canada, known as the "world's worst McDonald's" and "beacon of chaos," is set to close its doors this April. The restaurant has a long history of bizarre, dangerous, and unsanitary incidents, including a 2013 viral video of a huge brawl that involved a raccoon being used as a weapon. Despite shortening its hours in response to police concerns, the restaurant will officially close its doors in a few months.
BBC

Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed

A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy