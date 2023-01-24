ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124

PORTLA (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3. Jerami Grant added...
PORTLAND, OR
Clayton News Daily

Rising Clippers square off with slumping Spurs

Fresh off one of their best victories of the season and starting to play as they expected, the Los Angeles Clippers will take their new-found success up against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak, a run that started with a 131-126...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FYF Sports Debates Podcast

Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
PORTLAND, OR

