Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Kobe Bryant Explained Why Dennis Rodman Was A Better Athlete Than Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant agreed with Phil Jackson that Dennis Rodman was a better athlete than Michael Jordan.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Paul George Reacts to LeBron James' Huge Performance vs Clippers
Paul George had seen this before from LeBron James.
Damian Lillard Made NBA History On Monday Night
Damian Lillard made NBA history during Monday's game.
Trail Blazers community remembers John Curry, longtime camera operator who died at 65: ‘A joyous, loving, thoughtful, caring human being’
It’s been a rough few days for the Trail Blazers community, which lost two legends. One, former announcer Bill Schonely, a face of the franchise for decades. The other, a man whose name you probably won’t recognize but who brought you scenes from Blazers games for nearly 40 years.
Portland Trail Blazers snap 3-game losing streak with 147-127 win against Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of their...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Damian Lillard Drops 60 Points in Blazers Win Over Jazz
FOX Sports
Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
Clayton News Daily
Rising Clippers square off with slumping Spurs
Fresh off one of their best victories of the season and starting to play as they expected, the Los Angeles Clippers will take their new-found success up against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak, a run that started with a 131-126...
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.
CBS Sports
Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Jazz Update Kelly Olynyk's Status for Trail Blazers Matchup
The Utah Jazz look to move up the standings versus a healthy Portland Trail Blazers squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Hosting Oklahoma Native Trae Young and the Hawks
Once each season, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young comes home to play down the road from where he grew up. It's always a special night when he's in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder. These two teams already matched up once this season, as the Thunder came out on top...
