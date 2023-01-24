Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
nbc16.com
Meet the family calling viral $1.5M Zillow listing home after purchase
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — It was certainly one hot listing!. WZTV tracked down the man who bought the burned mansion in Williamson County, Tennessee after it was listed on Zillow for only four days. We went there Friday morning, about 11:30 a.m.,” said Mike Thakur, who bought the home...
Clarksville-Montgomery County hosts Riverview Square groundbreaking
Downtown Clarksville's skyline is about to change, as a new four-acre development is now under construction.
WKRN
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
fox17.com
Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
whopam.com
Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter
The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
This Institution Has Flipped Burgers and Fried Potatoes Since 1929!
Hey, y'all! When traveling, finding a restaurant that is clearly a local favorite is always exciting. Today I have exactly that to share with you -- Ferrell's Snappy Service, an iconic eatery in Madisonville, KY.
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
rewind943.com
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
WKRN
Man flown to hospital after hand caught in meat tenderizer
A man was flown to a hospital in Nashville after his hand got caught in a machine. Man flown to hospital after hand caught in meat tenderizer. A man was flown to a hospital in Nashville after his hand got caught in a machine. Candlelight vigil held for man shot,...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
fox17.com
'My family should not be going through this' MAC funds back for families' housing needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A week after Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced it ran out of funds, it is telling families who lost their homes that the money is back. Regina Scruggs and her granddaughter Uriah Vaughn are now living in a hotel. They were approved for a Metro...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2. Last seen in Unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD...
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Comments / 0