Clarksville, TN

WKRN

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire

MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
fox17.com

Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter

The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
rewind943.com

Family loses home to fire in New Providence

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN

Man flown to hospital after hand caught in meat tenderizer

NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Ground Broken On Clarksville Development

A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

