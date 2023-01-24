ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne Street Department plowing update

Fort Wayne, IN (News Release) – Last night, City of Fort Wayne Street Department crews pretreated the main arteries with brine to reduce ice build-up. Once the snow began accumulating on City streets this morning, crews began plowing the priority one (arterials) and priority two (collectors). They will continue plowing to keep the main intersections open. Once the weather system is close to its end, crews will begin salting streets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Downtown Wabash is hidden gem

Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
WABASH, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs

The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
FORT WAYNE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Allen County Travel Advisory lifted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The travel status for Allen County changed Thursday morning from a Watch to an Advisory and just before noon, the advisory was lifted due to improving road conditions according to Allen County Office of Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier. City and state highway crews continued clearing...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Bolt is District 1 Conservation Officer of the Year

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN- Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami, and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
whatzup.com

Chimney Cakes opening store on Main Street

Their products have been popular for a while at farmers markets, but now Chimney Cakes Bakery & Cafe has a place to call home. They open shop at 1202 W. Main St. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Technically, they are having an opening weekend, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Bechtold family named 2022 Farm Family of the Year

WABASH COUNTY, IN – Grow Wabash County and the Salute to Ag committee is. thrilled to announce that the Bechtold family will hold the title of the 2022 Farm Family of the. The Bechtold family will be recognized for their incredible impact on the Wabash County. agriculture industry during...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Two EE’s delivers wine, apology to long-term care residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two EE’s Winery hand-delivered an apology, along with wine and chocolate, to the residents of a long-term care facility on Tuesday. The residents had been denied entry to the winery on Monday because they arrived in a bus. In a Facebook post Tuesday...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday

WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WARSAW, IN
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
963xke.com

Multi-vehicle crashes snarl Wednesday traffic on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that winter weather and excessive speeds caused several crashes on I-469 Wednesday. As a result, ISP says a six-mile stretch of the interstate had to be shut down. Indiana State Police released the following:. At approximately 12:20pm Wednesday afternoon an...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

All focus is on a snowy Wednesday

The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
PLYMOUTH, IN
casscountyonline.com

The Fudge Shoppee’ opens in downtown Logansport

The Fudge Shoppee’ is located at 526 E. Broadway next to the Keystone Building. They will be opening Monday January 23, 2023. Business partners Patrick Kleckner and Joe Popejoy bought the building in April of 2021 and just completed phase 2 of 3 of the building. Along with The...
LOGANSPORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy