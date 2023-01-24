Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
City of Fort Wayne Street Department plowing update
Fort Wayne, IN (News Release) – Last night, City of Fort Wayne Street Department crews pretreated the main arteries with brine to reduce ice build-up. Once the snow began accumulating on City streets this morning, crews began plowing the priority one (arterials) and priority two (collectors). They will continue plowing to keep the main intersections open. Once the weather system is close to its end, crews will begin salting streets.
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
whatzup.com
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
Current Publishing
Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
WANE-TV
Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WANE-TV
Allen County Travel Advisory lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The travel status for Allen County changed Thursday morning from a Watch to an Advisory and just before noon, the advisory was lifted due to improving road conditions according to Allen County Office of Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier. City and state highway crews continued clearing...
Your News Local
Bolt is District 1 Conservation Officer of the Year
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN- Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami, and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
whatzup.com
Chimney Cakes opening store on Main Street
Their products have been popular for a while at farmers markets, but now Chimney Cakes Bakery & Cafe has a place to call home. They open shop at 1202 W. Main St. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Technically, they are having an opening weekend, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and...
Your News Local
Bechtold family named 2022 Farm Family of the Year
WABASH COUNTY, IN – Grow Wabash County and the Salute to Ag committee is. thrilled to announce that the Bechtold family will hold the title of the 2022 Farm Family of the. The Bechtold family will be recognized for their incredible impact on the Wabash County. agriculture industry during...
WANE-TV
Two EE’s delivers wine, apology to long-term care residents
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two EE’s Winery hand-delivered an apology, along with wine and chocolate, to the residents of a long-term care facility on Tuesday. The residents had been denied entry to the winery on Monday because they arrived in a bus. In a Facebook post Tuesday...
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
963xke.com
Multi-vehicle crashes snarl Wednesday traffic on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that winter weather and excessive speeds caused several crashes on I-469 Wednesday. As a result, ISP says a six-mile stretch of the interstate had to be shut down. Indiana State Police released the following:. At approximately 12:20pm Wednesday afternoon an...
wboi.org
Fort Wayne inches toward breaking Jan. 25 snowfall record set by '78 blizzard
According to the National Weather Service of Northeast Indiana, as of noon, Wednesday’s snowfall is less than an inch away from breaking the record set for daily snowfall on Jan. 25. The record was set back in 1978, when the first day of a blizzard hit Fort Wayne. It...
Wednesday snow sets January 25th snowfall record
The snow Wednesday also sends us back above average for the month of January.
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
casscountyonline.com
The Fudge Shoppee’ opens in downtown Logansport
The Fudge Shoppee’ is located at 526 E. Broadway next to the Keystone Building. They will be opening Monday January 23, 2023. Business partners Patrick Kleckner and Joe Popejoy bought the building in April of 2021 and just completed phase 2 of 3 of the building. Along with The...
Comments / 0