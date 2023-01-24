Read full article on original website
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
Concerned Citizens Protest Tree Removal on Lake Country Scenic Byway
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s recently initiated Highway 34 resurfacing project has been the source of controversy among many citizens surrounding the Detroit Lakes area, as the project would see the removal of several trees surrounding the Lake Country Scenic Byway. As a way of protest, several community members and conservation groups gathered last night to voice their concerns.
Party celebrating Charles Beck’s 100th birthday
According to a recent press release from Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls, an open house birthday party celebrating the artist Charles Beck. The gathering will be held on January 28 from 2 to 5 in the afternoon. Beck would have turned 100 this month and in celebration of the pro.
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans for a popular winter attraction in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota have been frozen for 2023. Organizers say they will not be building an ice palace this year. “Our committee is all volunteer and after 5 years of fun, decided we need a little...
NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year. The cuts that were announced will impact...
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a place where many come to worship and find peace, a vandal created chaos and unease. On a Monday, a topless and barefoot woman went on a destructive path inside the cathedral where she destroyed a statue of Jesus. “We don’t want this...
Fire reported at residence in Alexandria Thursday evening
(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday evening, the Alexandria Fire Department and Police Department responded to the report of a residence on fire at 417 Park Street in the city of Alexandria. The officers made contact with residents of the home and confirmed all occupants had made it out of the residence. The...
Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
$5,000 reward for tips related to firework theft from Richland Co. explosives bunker
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker. Matrix Fireworks, out...
One person is injured in crash near Miltona
(Douglas County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Douglas County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 102 near Miltona. A BMW 528, driven by Alexzander Swain, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was travelling northbound on Highway 29 when it left the roadway to the right and rolled. Swain reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
UPDATE: Officials Identify Pedestrian Stuck By Train In Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, MN (KDLM) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a BNSF train early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency personnel went sent to the crossing at 230th Avenue between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 am on Sunday after receiving a report of the incident. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
