California State

Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mercedcountytimes.com

Water, Water, Water… How Much Is Enough?

There was a time when flooding was common place here and G Street was G Grade — built high enough to stop the water overflowing from Bear Creek. Bear Creek was hardly a creek at times, and it was more like a river. We used to kayak down it for miles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
vinepair.com

What Record Rainfall Means for California Winemakers

The first three weeks of 2023 have dealt California a colossal amount of rain. To date, the state is almost 170 percent ahead of where it would normally be in terms of precipitation, with areas in central California even wetter than that. The mountains have seen a historic amount of snow, and the valleys have been doused with rainstorm after rainstorm, resulting in flooding, major power outages, and even deaths.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year

Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE

