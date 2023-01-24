Read full article on original website
Related
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
KCRA.com
California plans to increase water deliveries after winter storms. Here's a look at reservoir levels
After weeks of stormy weather earlier this month, California's Department of Water Resources is getting a better idea of how the state's water supply may be shaping up for the coming spring and summer. The department is planning to increase certain water deliveries, which is a good sign. Water managers...
californiaglobe.com
Grid Expert: Replacing Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant with Renewables ‘Can’t Be Done’
With recent legislation limiting the lifetime of California’s last remaining nuclear power plant to eight more years, the debate about replacement power has once again been thrust to the forefront of environmental concerns: will higher emissions after the shutdown of Diablo Canyon doom California’s efforts to meet climate targets?
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
KCBS News Radio
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.
This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought
With Thursday's update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California.
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
mercedcountytimes.com
Water, Water, Water… How Much Is Enough?
There was a time when flooding was common place here and G Street was G Grade — built high enough to stop the water overflowing from Bear Creek. Bear Creek was hardly a creek at times, and it was more like a river. We used to kayak down it for miles.
Antelope Valley Press
California is quickly losing residents
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
vinepair.com
What Record Rainfall Means for California Winemakers
The first three weeks of 2023 have dealt California a colossal amount of rain. To date, the state is almost 170 percent ahead of where it would normally be in terms of precipitation, with areas in central California even wetter than that. The mountains have seen a historic amount of snow, and the valleys have been doused with rainstorm after rainstorm, resulting in flooding, major power outages, and even deaths.
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year
Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KFI AM 640
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
YAHOO!
California's beauty makes it the most dangerous place on Earth
In the film “Chinatown,” a coroner, Morty, chuckles over the dead body of the city’s water department chief. “Isn’t that something?” he says. “Middle of a drought and the water commissioner drowns. Only in L.A.”. Not just in L.A., of course. All of California...
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
California natural gas bills continue to soar; state might issue credits early
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter.
