Texas State

WFAA

Texas has the most stressed workforce in nation, study shows

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texans, how are you feeling? Burned out? Stressed? Overworked?. You are not alone. Research from Lensa shows the Lone Star State has the most overworked employees in the nation. The study looked at the salaries, working hours, commute times and searches for "burnout" to learn...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas School Safety Center releases Fall Intruder Detection Audit

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in October 2022. Texans now have a clearer picture of how many schools are complying with state safety directives after the Texas School Safety Center released its Fall Intruder Detection Audit on Wednesday. It's a story the KVUE Defenders...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Over 80 COVID-related deaths reported across North Texas in January; hospitalizations decreasing, officials say

TEXAS, USA — As certain countries continue to have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations across the area. Earlier in January, moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Ella Mai making stops in Texas for 'Heart On My Sleeve' tour

TEXAS, USA — Whether you're "tripping" on love, looking to get "boo'd up," or not looking for "another love song," there's going to be a spot for you in Texas for Ella Mai's upcoming tour. The R&B singer-songwriter just announced that she's taking her 2022 album, "Heart On My...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

