WFAA
Yelp released its top 100 restaurants for 2023 and these Texas spots made the list
DALLAS — Who doesn't love some yummy grub? We've got some places for you to try!. Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list and handful of places reside right here in the Lone Star State. The only Texas metros featured on the list were Austin,...
WFAA
Texas has the most stressed workforce in nation, study shows
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texans, how are you feeling? Burned out? Stressed? Overworked?. You are not alone. Research from Lensa shows the Lone Star State has the most overworked employees in the nation. The study looked at the salaries, working hours, commute times and searches for "burnout" to learn...
Texas appeals court delays Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings
DALLAS — A Texas court of appeals has delayed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings, overturning a previous denial for the delay in a Dallas County district court. Jones' lawyer, Royce West, filed the lawsuit due to a hearing for genetic testing, which was set to have taken...
'She puts everybody else first': Grieving Texas farmer gets greenhouse, mower thanks to Little Wishes
DALLAS — Detroit is a tiny town in Red River County near the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas state lines. And it isn’t pronounced the way you think it’s pronounced. The emphasis is on the first syllable. Debra and Kevin Galland quickly learned that when they moved to...
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
WFAA
Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
WFAA
Texas School Safety Center releases Fall Intruder Detection Audit
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in October 2022. Texans now have a clearer picture of how many schools are complying with state safety directives after the Texas School Safety Center released its Fall Intruder Detection Audit on Wednesday. It's a story the KVUE Defenders...
Over 80 COVID-related deaths reported across North Texas in January; hospitalizations decreasing, officials say
TEXAS, USA — As certain countries continue to have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations across the area. Earlier in January, moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
Dallas Asian American community reacting to back-to-back shootings in California
DALLAS — At least 18 people are dead after attacks in a Southern California ballroom and at a mushroom farm on the coast. Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attacks. Locally, in the Dallas area, Asian community activists are left heartbroken by the news. "The last thing...
WFAA
Ella Mai making stops in Texas for 'Heart On My Sleeve' tour
TEXAS, USA — Whether you're "tripping" on love, looking to get "boo'd up," or not looking for "another love song," there's going to be a spot for you in Texas for Ella Mai's upcoming tour. The R&B singer-songwriter just announced that she's taking her 2022 album, "Heart On My...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Best chefs, bakeries and new restaurants: North Texans fill up James Beard semifinalists list
DALLAS — One of the top culinary awards named several North Texas restaurants, bakeshops and chefs as semifinalists Wednesday. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists ahead of finalist nominees on March 29 and the winners announcements on June 5. The Beard awards aim to "recognize exceptional talent and...
WFAA
After brutal injury in his junior year, this Texas star HS senior is looking to attract scouts
Ronnie Harrison has the talent to be a Division I player in football or basketball. He's having to make up for lost time, however, after an ACL injury.
WFAA
Here's how much snow fell across North Texas
Some areas across North Texas saw snow. Here's where and how much.
