TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24
Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
ComicBook
Chucky Series Gets New Streaming Home
While Chucky fans remain on the edge of their seats about the potential for a third season of the hit series, the show has now found a new home for streaming. The first season of the series remains available on Peacock, but as of this week the horror-centric service Shudder is now also streaming Chucky season one. Chucky's second season has yet to become available for streaming despite its season finale airing back in November. Fans have been eager to hear if the show will return for a third season ever since, especially after the series concluded its run with yet another cliffhanger ending.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices
The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
This Streaming Service Beat Netflix as the No. 1 One Market Leader in the U.S.
As of Q4 2022, industry pioneer Netflix is not longer at the top.
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
New Movies on Streaming: ‘There’s Something Wrong With The Children,’ + More
Between Midnight Mass, Devil’s Due, and the brand new Blumhouse movie There’s Something Wrong With The Children, I’m pretty sure there’s no supernatural or psychological horror Zach Gilford hasn’t witnessed. The latter film is one of this week’s best new movies on VOD, and once you witness what the titular children are capable of, it will also serve as great birth control. Also out this week is Utama, which won the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, and Detective Knight: Independence, which is the third and final film in the Detective Knight trilogy starring...
Did Netflix Break Amazon?
Netflix crushed expectations for the number of subscribers it added in the fourth quarter. Where did these subscribers come from?
Android Headlines
YouTube TV adds more channels we didn't ask for
YouTube TV has announced that it has added three more channels from E.W. Scripps, which includes Ion, Bounce TV and Scripps News. These channels are only on one other competitor right now, that being fuboTV, which starts at $75 per month. So this is the cheapest way to get these channels, if you really wanted them.
Refinery29
Here’s Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video Australia In February 2023
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. From House of the Dragon to The Lord...
TechRadar
Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99
Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, as Sunday's big game is just weeks away. We've been sifting through today's offers and just spotted LG's best-selling A2 OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 55-inch model. That's a fantastic deal on a mid-size OLED display and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Falls Out of Prime Video's Top 10
After sitting pretty in the streamer's most popular content since September, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially fallen out of the Top 10 on Amazon Prime Video in the US. This isn't due to a lack of interest from viewers, it's more about time and new content arriving and just pushing it out of the way. It's of note that the series may not be on the primary Top 10 for Prime Video, but The Rings of Power remains in the Top 10 TV shows. Still, it's noteworthy that the series managed to last this long in the Top 10 at all, and to see what has been released on the service to kick it out.
Netflix says it will end free password sharing before late March
Netflix subscribers that are sharing their account password with people who don’t live with them can expect to be forced to pay for those additional users before March 31, 2023. When the streaming service piloted paid sharing in Latin America, it said subscribers could add a sub-account for an...
Amazon Prime Video Ready to Launch ‘The Ride,’ a Documentary Look at Professional Bull Riders
Amazon’s Prime Video will launch “The Ride,” an eight-episode docuseries produced by Kinetic Content that examines the world of Professional Bull Riders, and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of some of its biggest stars. “The Ride” will premiere later this year on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “We’re excited to take Prime Video customers deeper into the lives of the athletes and cowboys competing in professional bull riding,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, in a statement. “The Ride will showcase the intense action, heated competition, raw emotions, and...
Prime Video Producing ‘The Silent Service,’ Amazon’s First Japanese Original Movie
Amazon’s Prime Video is in production on “The Silent Service,” which will mark the streaming platform’s first original movie in Japan. Separately, Amazon confirmed that it has picked up rights to the Japanese national team’s games in the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. “The Silent Service” is a popular manga series written and illustrated by artist Kawaguchi Kaiji, which was published in Kodansha’s Weekly Morning manga magazine from 1988 to 1996, and has sold a total of 32 million copies. The story, set in Japan’s first nuclear submarine, depicts the unpredictable actions of its captain, Kaieda Shiro, as he attempts to realize his...
‘Skinamarink’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Skinamarink has been one of the surprise success stories of early 2023. The indie horror film was made on an almost literal shoestring; it was reportedly shot for just $15,000. (Okay, so that would be a very pricy shoestring.) After about two weeks of release it’s already grossed over $1 million in U.S. theaters, bringing quite a handsome return on its investment already.
bleedingcool.com
Mighty Nein: Critical Role Announces New Amazon Animated Series, Deal
Amazon Studios & Critical Role announced the new animated series Mighty Nein as part of their new exclusive television & film deal. Critical Role is expanding its animated landscape with its newly-announced series, Mighty Nein, following the success of the popular The Legend of Vox Machina. Its second series for Amazon Studios is based on its second campaign of the same name. "With the success of our animated series 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a press release. "Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey, and we are eager to see where this new series takes us." The series news comes as Amazon Studios also announces that it has signed a multiyear exclusive overall TV & first-look film deal with Critical Role.
In the era of streaming, Seattle keeps the world's largest independent video store alive
In the home city of Amazon, the brick-and-mortar video rental store still exists. And it has more movie titles than Amazon, Hulu and Netflix combined.
