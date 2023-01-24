After sitting pretty in the streamer's most popular content since September, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially fallen out of the Top 10 on Amazon Prime Video in the US. This isn't due to a lack of interest from viewers, it's more about time and new content arriving and just pushing it out of the way. It's of note that the series may not be on the primary Top 10 for Prime Video, but The Rings of Power remains in the Top 10 TV shows. Still, it's noteworthy that the series managed to last this long in the Top 10 at all, and to see what has been released on the service to kick it out.

4 HOURS AGO