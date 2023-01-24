Read full article on original website
4 Best Opponents for Artur Beterbiev After Win vs. Anthony Yarde
Artur Beterbiev is getting to be one of those sure-thing types. The Russian-born, Canadian-based light heavyweight has evolved into one of the sport's most consistent menaces, and he was back at it Saturday, registering both his 19th straight win and KO with an eighth-round stoppage of Anthony Yarde in London.
Francis Ngannou Has Talked to Tyson Fury's Camp; UFC Legend Hopeful for Summer Fight
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said Friday that he has been in contact with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's camp about setting up a potential fight. Speaking to TMZ Sports (beginning at the 2:35 mark), Ngannou discussed the steps that have been taken toward a clash with Fury and when it could possibly happen:
Adesanya vs. Pereira Middleweight Title Rematch, Burns vs. Masvidal Set for UFC 287
The main event at UFC 287 is finally set. UFC President Dana White announced Friday that Alex Pereira will defend his middleweight title in a rematch against Israel Adesanya. Gilbert Burns versus Jorge Masvidal will co-headline the April 8 event. While no location has been announced, Madison Square Garden is being considered, according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Fight Contract Official; PPV Info, Card Details Announced
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury locked down a date for their long-awaited encounter. Paul announced Friday he and Fury will face off on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported the fight will last eight rounds and have a 185-pound weight limit. The pay-per-view card will include Badou Jack vs. Ilunga Makabu as the co-main event, while Ashton Sylve will oppose Maxwell Awuku.
WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar to Fight Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Despite Gunther Tease
Despite a tease between Brock Lesnar and Gunther in Saturday's Royal Rumble, the former UFC star could instead face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio provided a breakdown of the plans for WWE (via Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):. "Lesnar and Lashley is the one...
UFC Signs Frank Mir's Daughter Bella as Sport's 1st NIL Ambassador
UFC is finally testing the NIL waters with the historic signing of University of Iowa women's wrestler Bella Mir. UFC announced Friday that Mir, who is a freshman at Iowa, is the first person to be signed to a name, image and likeness deal by the promotion. Mir already has...
Best and Worst Booking Decisions of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Results
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was definitely one for the books. The event made up for its lack of surprises and non-stop action with high drama and the spectacle that the company does better than anyone else. For better or worse, WWE excels at creating moments. Sometimes, its pursuit of a...
WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Pulled from Royal Rumble Match Due to Injury vs. Kross
Rey Mysterio reportedly did not participate in the Royal Rumble match because of an injury. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Mysterio suffered an injury during the Loredo SmackDown tapings against Karrion Kross. That put a halt to plans for him to...
Conor McGregor Hit by Car While Cycling Friday; Says He 'Could Have Been Dead'
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor said in a social media post Friday that he was struck by a car while cycling. "Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me," he wrote on Instagram. "Full spreed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn't my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."
Ranking the 10 Best Moments of Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Matches
Clocking in at a combined two hours and 12 minutes with some change, the two 2023 Royal Rumble matches had their fair share of memorable moments. While some were unfortunate, like Kofi Kingston botching his save for the second year in a row and Rey Mysterio not entering whatsoever, others were incredibly fun and showcased exactly why these matches are among the most exciting that happened in WWE every year.
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins Is Coming and More Hot Takes from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Seth Rollins has found a WrestleMania opponent worthy of his star power in the form of...Logan Paul?. The mainstream megastar returned Saturday night in the Royal Rumble match and, after an unforgettable springboard spot with Ricochet that dominated social media, shockingly eliminated The Visionary in a moment that should set up a showdown between them.
Triple H Comments on The Rock's WWE Future amid Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 39 Rumors
Triple H said Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "has an open invitation" for WrestleMania 39 in April but doesn't expect the star to make an appearance. Triple H addressed The Rock's status during the Royal Royal Rumble press conference and told reporters he doesn't think an appearance is "in the cards" despite ongoing conversations with someone who is "incredibly busy."
WWE's Bait and Switch, Time for Babyface Miz and More Friday Wrestling Takes
Friday night was business as usual for AEW, but WWE's SmackDown was the go-home show before Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio met for a singles match to deal with their own personal issues before competing in the men's Rumble. We also saw The Miz appear in...
Cody Rhodes Wasn't Cleared from Injury Until WWE Royal Rumble; Popped Eardrum in Win
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble during his dramatic return to the ring, but he nearly wasn't able to compete. The superstar told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport afterwards that he was only cleared from his torn pectoral injury on Saturday:. Rhodes underwent surgery last June following his Hell...
WWE Hot Take: Royal Rumble Odds Favorite Cody Rhodes is Wrong Pick to Win Men's Match
WWE might wish it and plan for it, but Cody Rhodes winning the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday for the right to challenge unified champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania just isn't the right move. In fact, it's not just the incorrect choice—it could be a colossal misstep. The...
Final Picks for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card
The 2023 Royal Rumble will be monumental, as it not only kicks off The Road to WrestleMania, but it also sets the tone for the rest of the year as a whole. On top of that, it will be an indicator to fans of just what Triple H's creative direction will be going forward, with or without Vince McMahon's influence.
