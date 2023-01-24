Clocking in at a combined two hours and 12 minutes with some change, the two 2023 Royal Rumble matches had their fair share of memorable moments. While some were unfortunate, like Kofi Kingston botching his save for the second year in a row and Rey Mysterio not entering whatsoever, others were incredibly fun and showcased exactly why these matches are among the most exciting that happened in WWE every year.

14 HOURS AGO